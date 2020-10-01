The best new iOS and Android games to download in October

We all spend far too much of our time using our mobile devices, so we might as well spend at least some of that being productive, right? Maybe, but that’s not what this article is about. This is about playing games on your expensive phones and more specifically, new games.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the new Android and iOS games that have released this month. From platformers to puzzlers, there’s a lot to like here.

Here are the games you should be downloading in October

Whether you’re an Apple fan or prefer open-source Android, we’ve got you covered for what to play in October.

A Monster’s Expedition

If you’ve got an Apple Arcade subscription, there are some great games this month. First up is A Monster’s Expedition, which is a charming puzzler based on manipulating your surroundings. You’re tasked with hopping around some small islands, which have museum exhibits all about how weird humans are on them. Oh, and you have to build bridges between the islands to proceed. Sounds simple right?

What I really like about this game is that there is no set path to follow. If you get stuck, just hop back to another island you’ve already been to, and see if you can set off in another direction. There’s no judgment, no limit to resets, no timers, no move counters, or any of that pressure. Just cute fun, and we could all do with some of that right now.

Download on iOS

Marble Knights

This dungeon crawler (or should that be roller?) has you scooting around on giant marbles, with all of the inertia-bound movement that you’d expect if you’ve ever used a trackball on your computer. That means it takes a little bit of oomph to start rolling, and a similar push to slow down. Sounds interesting, right? If you ever played Marble Madness or Super Monkeyball, you know the drill.

Download on iOS

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows

If you wanted to know more about The Wall in Game of Thrones, and how it’s kept humanity safe for hundreds of years, you really want to download this game. From binding the Night’s Watch to the Wall with magic, to taking over from generations of Lord Commanders to keep the Wall in perfect condition, to exploring the surroundings so you get prewarning of any threats, it’s all there. It’s all done in real time too, so events unfold even while the app is closed. Perfect to use as your break time diversion from that spreadsheet you just don’t want to edit.

Download on iOS

Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games

Remember all those safety films of yesteryear that tried to teach kids in a fun way that danger is everywhere? Well, that’s this game too, just in mobile form. It’s packed with arcadey games that show over-the-top deaths and stunts, to teach about train safety. Yes, this was made by an Australian train operator but don’t let that put you off, it’s great.

Android | iOS

Krystopia: Nova’s Journey ($4.99)

Remember the point and click mystery genre, spearheaded by classics like Myst? The Krystopia series is that kind of jam, with spacefaring explorer Nova Dune wandering around, picking stuff up, and figuring out the environment puzzles. Protip: pick everything up. If you can’t pick it up the first time, try again – you never know when you’ll need it.

Android | iOS

The Greedy Cave 2: Time Gate

This roguelike RPG lets you team up with friends and pillage some procedurally generated dungeons. Wizards have once again been toying with forces beyond their comprehension and opened a gate to another existence. Oops, I guess, but it does give you hordes of weird monsters to destroy, and over 300 pieces of gear to outfit your hero with.

Android | iOS

Genshin Impact

If you’re hankering for a huge, open-world RPG to sink your thumbs into, go download this. It’s got crossplay between mobile, PC, and PlayStation, so you can play with your friends, no matter what they game on, and it’s going to be one of the hits of 2020. It’s full of cute anime characters, anime storytelling, anime monsters, and anime attack animations. Oh, did I mention this is a playable anime? I probably should have led with that, right? Go download it and see what social media is buzzing about.

Android | iOS

Holovista

Augmented Reality games so far have been limited to catching Pokemon or weird glowing things, but Holovista is going to change that. Step into the shoes of Carmen, an aspiring architect who just got the job of their dreams, at the famous architecture firm Mesmer & Braid. The catch? Your job seems fairly pedestrian, as you’re tasked with going to this mansion and taking photographs of not the rooms, but some of the objects in the rooms. Using your phone’s sensors, moving it around shows you the interior of the room, and you have to share those images you take on the game world’s version of social media. Cue worried comments from your ingame friends, but it’ll be worth it once you get to the end.

iOS

Among Us

Yes, this game has been out for ages. That said, nobody, like nobody played it until about a month ago, and now EVERYONE is. So join in on the fun and go download this now otherwise we’ll think you’re acting a bit sus. It’s the perfect game for social distancing, and also learning more about your friends and what makes them tick.

Android | iOS

Hamster Town

Cute hamsters. Check. Cute candies. Check. Connect the two and you’ve got the idea behind this gorgeous, cute puzzler. Progress lets you expand your hamster house, and get more cute fluffballs to play with. We could all do with more cuteness right now, I’m sure you’ll agree.

Android | iOS

