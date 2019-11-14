The best online tools for small business owners

With more than 30 million small businesses throughout the United States, every small company is up against a lot of competition. Because of this, it’s in your best interest to find the best ways to be more efficient.

And since most small business owners are always looking for tools that help them save time without costing a lot of money, we’ve created this list of the 4 best online tools that small business owners should utilize. Keep reading to discover which ones will work for you.

As a business owner in the 21st century, you have a lot of online accounts. And when this the case, you also have a ton of different passwords to manage.

It’s also tough because websites have different password rules–some require a capital letter, some must have punctuation, and some need a special character.

Because of this, you should use a password management service like LastPass. It will keep track of all of your passwords for you.

All you have to do is remember your master password, and your other passwords will autofill as you go to various sites across the web. Say goodbye to having to reset forgotten passwords and hello to extra time.

PayStubCreator

For many small business owners, accounting is one of the most complicated and tedious parts of running a company. This is especially true of payroll. That’s where Paystubcreator.com comes in handy.

All you have to do is fill in the required information about the employee, their salary, and hours worked. Then, the software will perform all the necessary calculations, providing you with a paystub that’s ready to download.

Plus, there’s no subscription required. That makes it one of our favorite online tools.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When you’re responding to emails, publishing website content, and interacting with partners online, it’s easy for typos to sneak in.

But in order to portray a professional appearance, it’s crucial that your writing is error-free. That’s the purpose of Grammarly, which is a web-based tool that will alert you of grammar and spelling errors as you type. Best of all, it’s free!

Graphic design is another important tool in growing your brand. Think of the biggest companies in the world and consider the quality of their design.

Whether on their website, a brochure, or their social media accounts, the best brands are always polished when it comes to their visual identity. But this also comes with a large budget.

For small businesses, this just isn’t possible in many cases. Here’s where Canva comes into play. It’s a great online tool built for non-designers.

With a large library of pre-created templates, you’ll be able to produce high-quality graphics without having to know Photoshop or how to code.

Now that you’ve learned about these online tools for small businesses, think about how you can implement them in your company.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: