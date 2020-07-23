Living in a new home is fun, but also challenging. Thus, it deserves all your time and attention. The best attention you can give it? Install it with the best technology. Setting your new home up would prove difficult if you don’t know the best technology to install in a new home.

Fortunately, I will be sharing some bits of knowledge directly from my personal experience. I hope this article can help you with the best technology I recommended. Read on…

What are High-Quality Technologies Can I Buy for My New Home?

These are some of the high-quality technologies you can buy for your new home include the following:

Automated alarm

Automated alarms work as the best tool for maintaining security. Some alarms are motion-sensored, while others are timed, or set via a program.

You can also set the alarm by linking it with your appliances. Once linked, you can program them to flicker on/off when you’re out of your home for days.

Finally, a good automated alarm is supplemented by choosing the best smart lock.

Automated faucet

Automated or motion-sensor faucets help you save gallons of water and energy 80% from a year’s use.

Because it does not require touching, it works as the cleanest faucet technology against today’s COVID crisis.

Solar-activated outdoor light

The solar-activated outdoor light brightens both your front and back lawns without using a single Joule of energy possible.

It also activates in the absence of sunlight and automatically turns off to charge in the presence of natural light.

LED Lights

Another hot lighting system technology purchased in new homes today is the wireless-controlled LED light bulb.

This automatic lighting system gets rid of the manual on/off switch system. By linking it into a mobile app, it allows remote control under one simple click.

The LED lights also brighten up your home without consuming much power.

Wireless speaker system

The wireless speaker system is another smart and practical technology where you can easily control using a mobile app.

Unlike other speaker types, it’s got a better sound quality because it does not go through electric charges.

What is the Best Technology to Install in a New Home?

The best technology to install in a new home is a central home automation system.

Without this technology, all the other appliances/additions won’t operate properly. The central home automation system links and integrates all these channels together.

Another main job of this system involves gathering all the technical data, their traffic in the home, and organizes them all.

Here are top home automation models available in the market today:

Logitech Harmony Elite

This technology model plays with a remote control device for:

TV

Stereo

LED lights

Bluetooth

WiFi

Wink Hub 2

This technology model hubs in all devices in the home that use operating systems:

Lutron Clear Connect

Google Home Control

WiFi

Bluetooth

Z-Wave

Philips Lighting

Amazon Echo Family

This technology controls all devices in the home with an “echo dot” mark and Alexa-mobile-controlled capacity. Some examples include:

WiFi

Bluetooth

Lock and LED lights

Home security panels

All these top 3 central home automation models are guaranteed to organize your home smoothly and effectively.

Check out my final thoughts below to learn more….

Conclusion

Gearing up the new home for residence can both be exciting and challenging at the same time. To activate your living, you’d have to stick with technology. However, technology is deemed to fail. That’s why. It’s highly important that you buy and secure the best technology to install in a new home. Best of luck on your new home.

