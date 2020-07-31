The best weather apps for Android now that Dark Sky is dead

The concept of a weather app is very simple, although many of them work in different ways. The basic idea behind them is that they will give you information on upcoming weather patterns so that you can make concrete plans for both your day and your week. Some include more in-depth information such as monthly forecasts, humidity, and total rain levels.

A previous favorite was an app called Dark Sky, however, since being acquired by Apple in March 2020, it has been announced that support for Android users is being ended on August 1st 2020. With this in mind, Android users are going to need to look for replacements.

We have curated a list of the best weather apps on Android, now that Dark Sky is dead.

1. ClimaCell

ClimaCell operates a ground-breaking app in the weather sphere. Their technology utilizes traditional weather data sources coupled with cell-towers and connected automobiles to provide an incredibly accurate picture of the forecast down to the minute. This presents a picture that is adjustable, specific to the needs of the user, and is incredibly accurate.

Additionally, the app includes air quality information, fire and road hazard information and real-time weather information on a wide, or, hyperlocal scale.

ClimaCell is currently being used by giants in various industries, including Uber, the NFL and Jetblue, amongst many others; reinforcing the veracity and effectiveness of ClimaCell’s platform.

The app currently offers a free-trial along with in-app feature purchases to improve the overall experience.

You can find it on the Google Play Store.

2. Accuweather

When using Accuweather, you will be presented with a clear picture of the current weather conditions in your selected area. You can get the “RealFeel” for temperatures both out in the sunshine and in the shade under the trees, along with hourly temperatures.

You can also find information on wind speed and UV levels. You are also able to look into the forecast for the following day. In a nice gesture, you can allow the app to suggest whether you should wear a jacket or take an umbrella with you. Allergen levels such as pollen counts are also included.

Radar maps are also included in the app and you can use the app for free with adverts, but paying for the subscription removes these and grants you 10-day forecasts.

Download it from the Google Play Store.

3. Radarscope

Radar mapping is a feature that is generally included in a large number of weather apps, however, Radarscope takes it to the next level by offering radar mapping used by both professional meteorologists and thrill-seeking storm chasers alike.

Whilst the app is free to use, it reserves its incredibly high definition mapping technology for its subscribers. This app is particularly useful for those who live in areas with large amounts of storms, as it provides you with information that can keep you safe.

You can find the app inside the Google Play Store.

4. Today Weather

Today Weather is a user-friendly option in more ways than one, with the app personally greeting you by your first name on every opening. The app itself can draw on information from a number of systems, including the aforementioned Dark Sky, Accuweather and Yr.no; the latter being a Norweigan forecasting service which can provide incredibly detailed and accurate forecasts for a number of areas outside of the United States.

Today Weather is a versatile app that can be effectively utilised in numerous locations around the world. One of the best things about Today Weather is that it is free on the Google App Store.

5. Awesome Weather

Awesome Weather is a very attractive and eye-catching weather platform. Dragging your finger across your device when using the app will allow you to view the forecast throughout the day along with other basic weather information. Unfortunately, it does not pack as many features as some of the other entries on this list, but it is ideal for a person that wants something that is nice to look at and can provide simple weather information on a daily basis.

The app works on a freemium service, where you can utilize most of the features but you will have to pay a small fee to unlock the rest.

You can download it from the Google Play Store.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the sudden absence of Dark Sky from the Android weather market has opened up the industry to new players who all have something great to offer to prospective users.

Each app on this list is different and will be better suited to some users than others, armed with this information, you should be able to download and utilise the app that is best suited to your overall needs.

