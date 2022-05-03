The best weather apps for Android

One of the best apps that you can get on your smartphone or tablet is a good weather app. Knowing the weather forecast can be a real necessity, and mobile apps make that super convenient. Today, we’re going to take a look at some of the best weather apps available on Android.

For those of us on Android devices, there are tons of different options when it comes to weather apps. The majority of the apps available offer similar capabilities, like 5 or 10-day forecasts, live radar, and other climate conditions.

But it’s important to find the right app for you. Whether you want a more personalized experience tailored to your everyday life or a more global option with tons of information, finding the right weather app can be tricky. Here are some of the best options available today.

Yahoo Weather

Yahoo Weather is an Android weather app that doesn’t rely on many bells and whistles to get the job done. No gimmicks here, just weather.

The Yahoo Weather app gives you all of the necessary detailed weather information. You’ll get wind speeds, chances of rain, and up to a ten-day forecast all from the convenience of the app.

Additionally, using the plus sign in the top right corner will let you add additional locations for your forecasts. You can have up to 20 saved locations. And Yahoo Weather keeps the app lively with automatic images from Flickr to represent the current weather in your location.

CARROT Weather

CARROT Weather was a longtime exclusive app for iOS devices. Now, the sarcastic weather app is also available on the Play Store, bringing its snarky comments to Android devices for the first time.

The app pulls weather data from Dark Sky to offer accurate weather forecasts. But what makes CARROT stand out is how it delivers the weather.

The CARROT Weather app features a slider where you can decide how sarcastic the app is. And it will deliver the forecast alongside some snide remarks about how “bright and sunshiney” the day is even though it’s been raining for weeks. It’s not for everyone but definitely adds a little spice to your weather app.

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel is a tried and true forecast app for Android users. Us boomers remember watching The Weather Channel back in the day on cable and the company has successfully migrated to mobile devices.

The Weather Channel app is completely free, though ad-supported, and offers a good amount of information. It features your average forecasts, such as temperature, wind, and visibility.

It also features a Doppler radar and an extended 10-day forecast for those who like to plan ahead.

1Weather

1Weather is another solid weather app option for Android users. It features the expected information, like temperature, precipitation, radar, and 10-day forecasts.

Where 1Weather sets itself apart is through its widgets. 1Weather features customizable widgets that you can put on your home screen so the weather is conveniently located on your phone without even having to open any app.

AccuWeather

When using AccuWeather, you’ll get a clear picture of the current weather conditions in your selected area. You can get the “RealFeel” for temperatures both out in the sunshine and in the shade under the trees, along with hourly temperatures.

The app also includes information on wind speed and UV levels. You are also able to look into the forecast for the following day. In a nice gesture, you can allow the app to suggest whether you should wear a jacket or take an umbrella with you. Allergen levels such as pollen counts are also included.

Radar maps are also included in the app and you can use the app for free with adverts, but paying for the subscription removes these and grants you 10-day forecasts.

What The Forecast

Screenshot: Google

What The Forecast is another snarky weather app, similar to CARROT. This app attempts to lighten the mood with witty quips about the current weather.

You might get a message telling you to enjoy today because tomorrow’s weather is going to suck. Or you might even see something more outrageous, like references to a dog that pukes money.

Either way, What the Forecast will let you know the weather with a witty quip that will, hopefully, brighten your day.

Awesome Weather

Awesome Weather is a very attractive and eye-catching weather platform. Dragging your finger across your device when using the app will allow you to view the forecast throughout the day along with other basic weather information.

Unfortunately, it does not pack as many features as some of the other entries on this list, but it is ideal for a person that wants something that is nice to look at and can provide simple weather information on a daily basis.

The app works on a freemium service, where you can utilize most of the features but you will have to pay a small fee to unlock the rest.

Today Weather

Today Weather is a user-friendly option in more ways than one. In fact, the app personally greets you by your first name on every opening.

The app itself can draw on information from a number of systems, including the aforementioned Dark Sky, Accuweather, and Yr.no; the latter being a Norweigan forecasting service that can provide incredibly detailed and accurate forecasts for a number of areas outside of the United States.

Today Weather is a versatile app that can be effectively utilized in numerous locations around the world.

The right weather app can be a great tool

As smartphone owners likely know, there are tons of different weather apps available. These are just some of the more popular options that stand out the most.

And there really is no “best” weather app for Android devices. Most weather apps offer great data and statistics. What you’re really looking for is the user experience that fits your needs most.

Whether that’s widgets to decorate your home screen or sarcastic phrases to help keep things interesting, there’s a weather app for you. And if you can’t find one you like on this list, just browse the Play Store and you’ll find dozens of different options.

