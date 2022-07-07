The best wireless earbuds have a trifecta of qualities – audio quality, solid connectivity, and comfort. Once those are satisfied, you can start adding other features, like active noise canceling, stylish exteriors, and charging cases for long listening times away from a dedicated charger.

Audiophiles are probably recoiling in horror at a life without wires. The thing is, advances in Bluetooth protocols mean that you can get some great sound out of wireless earbuds. Plus, nobody likes jogging in over-ear headphones.

We’ve included both true wireless (TWS) earbuds without any wires, and those with a wire that goes around your neck. Which type will suit you is a matter of preference, some prefer the size of TWS, while others prefer knowing that the wire will save the earbud if it falls out of their ear.

We’ll keep revising this list as the year goes on, but for now, here are the best wireless earbuds of 2022.

PaMu Z1 ($69)

For a really nice price, you get a lot of sonic performance from the PaMu Z1 wireless earbuds. They’ve got hybrid Active Noise Canceling, Bluetooth 5.2 for solid wireless connection, 6.5 hours of playback from a single charge, and a total of 24hrs due to the charging case. That case charges via USB-C or Qi wireless, and the 10mm titanium drivers give a powerful sound.

Grell TWS-1 ($199)

The first wireless earbuds from Axel Grell after starting out on his own, the Grell TWS1, give you every premium feature you’d want, at a lower price point. You get active noise cancelation, superb sound and call quality, and SoundID to tweak the sound to your preferences. You also get six hours of playback with ANC turned on, 8 hours with it off, and over four full charges in the case.

Oddict Twig Pro ($149)

These aptX Adaptive capable TWS earbuds from Oddict sound as good as they look. Powered by 12mm dual layered carbon drivers, you get active noise canceling, 5.5 hours of playback in the buds, and another 1.5 charges in the case. That’s less than many TWS sets, but the Twig Pro’s charging case is much easier to pocket.

Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport ($249)

We’re big fans of anything Master & Dynamic puts out, and for good reason. Every pair we’ve used has stellar sound quality, intuitive physical controls, and style that just won’t quit. The MW08 Sport comes with a Kevlar charging case for a little bit less weight to carry around, and it can recharge via Qi-compatible charging pads. The active noise canceling is decent, and they have a transparency mode so you don’t feel cut off from your surroundings.

Gravastar Sirius Pro ($130)

Sometimes you want your earbuds to look totally different. The Gravastar Sirius Pro comes in an alloy charging case that’s literally out of this world. They come IPX5 rated for sweat and rain protection, and give you 4hrs of listening, with another three charges in the case. The neat thing here is the Gaming/Music/Movie modes, which aim to tweak the sound or latency to suit the content. Oh, and that metal case comes in handy as a bottle opener, for those warm, lazy summer nights.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds ($279)

Bose has been shutting out the world for decades, with some of the best active noise canceling around. The QuietComfort Earbuds continue in that proud tradition, with rich sound and a comfortable fit. The six-hour battery life is bolstered by two more full charges in the case, which also has fast-charging to top you back up in no time.

Sony WF-1000XM4 ($278)

If the main thing you want from your wireless earbuds is active noise cancelling, the Sony WF-1000XM4 should be the first thing on your list. They really are better than anything else on the market, with ANC that doesn’t affect the full-bodied sound signature when on. If satisfied Amazon customers are anything to go by, they’re also comfortable to wear and have great on-call quality.

Audeze LCDi3 ($899)

What’s as good as over-ear headphones but fits inside your ear? Audeze’s LCDi3 wireless earbuds, which are one of the best-sounding IEMs you can get that also come with a wireless option. Sure, you have to deal with a cable running behind your neck to use them wirelessly, but that’s worth it when you hear the expansive sound. They’re also tweakable with the Audeze app, so you can turn the reference sound into something closer to your preferences.

1MORE EVO ($169.99)

1MORE has long been a favorite of KnowTechie, and EVO are no exception. Two drivers give you solid performance across the frequency band, with clean, deep bass. LDAC support means high-quality source material. Bluetooth 5.2 means rock-solid connectivity.

That’s just for starters. You also get four ANC modes, two transparency modes, and sensitive touch controls. With ANC off, get 8 hours of playback (based on playback at 50% volume), with 2.5 more charges in the case. Oh, and IPX4 rating, so they’re great to use when getting your sweat on.

Nura NuraTrue ($200)

Nura’s true wireless IEMs, the NuraTrue, customize their sound signature to your ears, just like on the larger NuraPhone. They sound excellent even before tweaking, and that’s the beginning. You also get active noise cancelation, IPX4 waterproofing, fast charging, and Hi-Res audio support.

Beyerdynamic Free Byrd ($249)

Beyerdynamic’s first pair of TWS earbuds are a heavy hitter. Quality sound, ANC that removes background noise without fatiguing, and up to 11 hours of playback combine in a tidy little package.

The carrying case has another 19 hours’ worth of charge in it. You get aptX Adaptive and AAC, IPX4 waterproofing, and a ton of eartips to find your best fit. The best part? Mimi Sound Personalization, which tweaks the EQ from a two-minute listening test, so the sound quality is personal to you.

The best wireless earbuds don’t have to break the bank

As you can see from the list above, there are plenty of great options for in-ear headphones that don’t break the bank. For example, the PaMu Z1 in-ear headphones cost about the same price as a new video game.

But, if you have the ability to splurge, there are also great options that provide amazing sound clarity and features. At the end of the day, any of these options are going to treat you right, so look through the guide to find the perfect fit (both literally and figuratively) for you.

