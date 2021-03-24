The BLUETTI EP500/Pro is a hit on Kickstarter with $1M in funding in just one hour

BLUETTI, a U.S./Chinese renewable energy start-up, has once again, created another successful crowdfunding campaign after their huge success with the cutting edge AC200 last year: their latest 5.1kWh home power station – the EP500/Pro – has raked in over $1 million in only an hour at Kickstarter.com, and is now fast marching to the $2M milestone.

The new power stations feature a more elegant and minimalist look, a 12V 30A output port for the RV crowd, up to 3000W pure sine wave inverter, and, yes, seamless UPS. But the price tag of these typically premium home battery products may be more important than ever.

Starts at only $2799 for the EP500($0.55 per watt hour), makes the EP500 series extremely competitive even against the giants like Tesla’s Powerwall or Sonnencore. Yet, most importantly, unlike the Powerwall or Sonnen, BLUETTI EP500 family is plug-and-play and way more versatile. Not only it will work as a home backup power station, you can also shove it in the trunk of your car for a road trip or van life.

The first time ever, BLUETTI offered the remote control feature on their EP500 Series. With BLUETTIs exclusive B-Lynk connection technology, you can easily monitor your EP500/Pro’s status and adjust settings it whether it is near you or a thousand miles away(WAN & LAN). No more having to walk to a unit to determine remaining battery or inverter capacity.

If the 5.1kWh/3kW specs aren’t enough to cover your needs, feel free to get two of these and connect them together with BLUETTI’s Fusion Box. You can immediately double the capacity, voltage and power, that’s MASSIVE 10.2kWh and up to 6kW output at 240V, which means not only for the vital needs, you can also run your home air conditioner, clothes dryer, in-wall electric heater and other high power appliances totally off-grid with ease.

As for the most important part about crowdfunding projects – delivery and warranty – BLUETTI said they will DELIVER the EP500 in August(start shipping in late May), and the Pro will be DELIVERED two months later, in October. Since Kickstarter won’t charge your card until the crowdfunding campaign reaches its deadline, you only need to wait about 3 months after you finished the payment for the EP500, which is pretty impressive since even giants like Tesla would have to put you on the waiting list for about 4 months before the install.

After backing the crowdfunding project, you’ll get a 3-year warranty out of the box, and by paying additional $699, you can enjoy 5 years of peace in mind.

This year could be the time BLUETTI breaks through. With the groundbreaking features of EP500 family, BLUETTI has obviously widened the gap with its early competitors, and stepped into a higher stage to compete against the Goliaths like Tesla and LG Chem. We’ll see.

