The brilliance of mobile gaming and apps for online bingo

Bingo is big again, and it seems younger adults in particular are loving it. According to a YouGov poll in more recent years, bingo has shaken off its image as being a game for the older generations. Adults of between 25 and 34 years old are jumping online and getting their eyes down and looking in, as online bingo takes off.

Analysts have attributed this new-found popularity to mobile gaming. Younger generations want the world at their fingertips. Now they have it. Online bingo is part of this world, and operators are offering all the best bingo games across the internet.

Below is a look at the rise of mobile gaming and at the rise of bingo on mobile.

Mobile gaming just keeps growing

How big is mobile gaming? In 2020, smartphone games generated almost 50% percent of worldwide gaming revenue, the consumer and market data company Statista has reported. And it is only going to get bigger. Analysts expect it to have crossed the 100 billion dollar mark by 2023.

Mobile apps have contributed massively to the popularity of mobile gaming and usage. Digital analytics tech company Decibel, on their blog, wrote that by 2021, app downloads were expected to have reached 258 billion, and that the mobile app industry will generate $156 billion of consumer spending by 2022.

Bingo apps wanting a slice of the action

That is a lot of zeros consumers will be sending the app industry’s way, and, naturally, online bingo operators and other gaming operators want a slice of them. The online gaming market is fiercely competitive, and operators stay up to date with all the technological innovations, knowing that good tech is valuable for a good gaming experience.

As a result, online bingo operators have made their gaming experience as mobile-friendly as possible. Mobile users can visit the website and play, or they can download an app from many operators and use the app for their gaming. Operators who do not make this possible will get left behind.

Why do people play?

Of course, online operators have not gone to all this effort for no reason. They conduct research and understand the various benefits of being able to play online:

Convenience

This is probably the biggest reason people play. Mobile gaming is ultra-convenient. Players can play anywhere, as long as they have access to the internet. They also do not have to wait for a venue to open or leave when a venue closes either: online bingo is available 24 hours a day, allowing players to play for as long as they like and whenever they like.

Accessible

Online bingo is highly accessible. As mentioned, operators have designed the websites and apps, especially for mobile so that people can play more easily. Bingo itself is an easy game to play, and since the operators have removed as many barriers to a good user experience barriers as possible, players can get on with enjoying the game.

Cheaper

As fun as it is, a night at the bingo can be expensive. The cost of transport to the hall, the tickets, the drinks, and the food soon adds up. Playing online cuts out food, drink, and transport costs, and operators sell tickets at incredibly cheap prices.

Attracting new players and retaining existing ones

Just like any business, online bingos wish to attract new customers, as well as retain existing ones. They use a variety of tricks, including the following:

Variety

Operators know that variety is the spice of life and that it’s important to keep players engaged, which is why they offer a range of different bingo games. At one time, traditional bingo had grown stale, having remained more or less the same for several decades, so when the internet came along, the online operators were able to provide something new and exciting. The standard 90-ball version is not the only option anymore.

Offers and promotions

Online operators run a plethora of offers and promotions to draw players in through their digital doors. Free bingo, increasing jackpots, bonuses when you spend a specific amount, welcome bonuses for joining… the list is endless. All you have to do is shop around, download an app, and then you can access some amazing promotions.

What does the future hold for the online bingo world?

The growth in revenues from mobile gaming suggests that online bingo will likewise continue to grow. Innovations are happening in mobile technology all the time. We are seeing devices integrate with home devices, and also seeing mobile payments become more common, such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay, so the future looks exciting for online bingo, too.

Experts envisage virtual reality and augmented reality becoming a greater part of online bingo. Even though players will be playing in the comfort of their own living room, they will be able to feel as if they’re in an actual bingo hall. These two technological innovations have already become part of mainstream gaming, and now the VR and AR worlds are turning their attention to casino gaming.

There is no denying mobile gaming has revolutionized gaming. It is helped open the doors of bingo to a new audience who are passionate about tech and love having bingo at their fingertips. This is just as well because tech looks set to become an even bigger part of online bingo and create an even more fabulous experience for players.

