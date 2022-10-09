The CR-Falcon is a 10W laser engraver that modifies various materials

Laser engravers come in all shapes, sizes, and prices. However, finding the perfect fit for your specific needs can be a hassle since there are so many different options to choose from.

If you’re looking for a dependable, affordable, and sturdy laser engraver, then the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver is your best bet.

It combines a self-developed driving algorithm with stable motion, a module design, silent operation, and much more to deliver world-class laser engraving.

The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver is an engraving machine with the core capabilities and technology of the Creality 3D printer. You can use it to alter, modify, or redesign supported objects and achieve stunning results.

When engraving quickly for extended periods, most engraving machines become unstable, which can grossly affect the outcome.

The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver fixes this using a stability-enhancing drive, dual-stepping motors, a self-driving algorithm, built-in 32-bit main control chip, and a mute motherboard.

These help to control the movement of the left and right Y-axis, thereby synchronizing the running trajectory and stabilizing the operation.

The result is a more consistent engraving no matter the object or number of engravings run.

The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver also offers stable transmission

It achieves this using four wear-resistant V-wheels with V-shaped slide rails and strong belts to run smoothly without gaps, with low noise and longer life.

What’s more, whereas most laser engravers use a 6mm optical axis, the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver has a high-quality 8mm optical axis.

Its body is also more stable and more secure thanks to its L-shaped anti-slip rubber foot pad and its two-way anti-slip front and side.

You can test the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver’s stability by using it at maximum speed for up to ten minutes. Afterward, you can see its stability and engraving accuracy from the results.

Whatever you want to cut or engrave, you can count on the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver to deliver.

It doesn’t matter whether you want to engrave your logo or pattern at the back of an electronic product or around one like Apple or you want to create your own phone case.

All you have to do is simply find an engraved pattern, adjust the parameters, connect the computer to the machine via USB or insert the SD card into the engraving machine, use the preview mode to select your preferred position, and click Engraving.

Most engravers on the market cannot cut certain materials

The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver has a 10W laser head, higher power, longer beam Rayleigh length, stronger penetration, and can easily cut thicker materials. It can even engrave on hard surfaces such as stainless steel.

The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver also works great with wooden toy guns, wine glasses, spice bottle racks, cars, boats, wooden houses, key chains, Christmas trees, clocks, lights, and decorations, just to name a few.

And what if you want to engrave larger-sized objects?

Not all engravers can handle that, but the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver can. It has a 400x415mm working area

This allows you to engrave large-format objects in one go, saving you time and effort. It also has an optional adjustable height column and can engrave objects up to 15 cm in height.

With the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver, you can explore unlimited possibilities and turn any surface into your canvas.

From flexible materials such as paper and cloth to high-hardness materials such as matte stainless steel and metal painted surfaces; almost anything can be engraved and cut using the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver.

With most engravers, achieving fixed focus is a hassle and nearly impossible. But with the CR-Falcon Laser Engraver, you can easily achieve a three-step fixed focus.

All you’ll have to do is loosen the laser head screw, align the laser head to the fixed focus bar, and you’re all set.

Worried about laser burn and fire outbreaks? The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver has got you covered.

It is fitted with a gyroscope that will cause the machine to stop working and sound out an alarm in the event of an accidental tilt, flip, or drop.

Once contained, you can pick up from where you left off with the press of a button. The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver also coverers your eyes against laser leakage and its dazzling damaging effects.

It uses a detachable magnetic cover around the laser head to protect your precious eyes from laser-induced damage.

Eliminate inaccuracies when engraving on uneven surfaces. The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver has a built-in leveler, which allows you to visually adjust its height so that the four corners are the same height making for a more even and consistent engraving.

The CR-Falcon Laser Engraver also has a multi-level fixed focus bar that allows you to find the suitable focus distance for different materials without manual measurement.

All these ensure ease of use and improve the final outcome.

