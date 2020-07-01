The dangers of social media

Social media has become second nature. Millions of us read, comment, react, like, and share Facebook and Twitter posts mindlessly. Most of us appreciate the connection, so we aren’t sitting back and thinking about the harm of social media.

But there’s a dark side to social media that makes the gambling warning at Sbobet look like child’s play. Millions are becoming addicted to it. And social media exposes us to many dangers.

Here are six ways social media could be harming you.

Sharing too much

Millennials love sharing information about themselves on social media — their daily activities, locations, birthdays, favorite sports teams, and even the names of their pets. But sometimes crooks use this information to scam innocent people or take advantage of them, such as using the information to break into their homes.

Before you post anything on social media, think about its ramifications as you could be unwittingly inviting thieves to rob your home while you’re away.

User privacy

Social media never forgets. Setting your account to private doesn’t mean you have full control over what you post. The ugly truth is whatever you post goes far and wide and remains there for good. Most teens and children are unaware of this, and they don’t think about how it will affect them in the future. Whatever they post now can ruin their careers later.

Exposure to predators

Kids risk exposure to strangers looking to cultivate illicit relationships. Some criminals and child molesters have used social media to lure and abduct kids. Most of us have heard of horror stories of kids who were abducted, brutalized, and even killed. If you’re not cautious about who your child interacts with online, you may be setting yourself up for trouble and tears.

False marketing

Adults can easily decipher deceptive ads or marketing tactics as well as bogus posts. Kids are not as likely to have such skills. Some of the content shared on Facebook or Instagram isn’t real. Kids who consume this content may grow up believing in false realities that warp their self-identity and affect their psychological development.

Online bullying

Not everyone who reads or comments on your posts does so with good intentions. Some may demean, ridicule, and make derogatory remarks or statements. Verbal abuse is rife and can injure the fragile self-esteem of your teenage son or daughter, trigger anxiety, compulsive behaviors, or even drive them to self-harm.

Social and mental well-being

Allowing your kids to participate in social media while they are young can be detrimental in many ways. Social media can interfere with classwork and grades. They can get sucked into the virtual world and shun real-life interactions. Prolonged use can interfere with sleep and trigger anxiety and depression. They also risk exposure to obscene content.

Put off social media for now until they’re old enough.

Conclusion

Social media wields significant influence over our lives. Keep your kids away from social media until they’re old enough to use it. Be mindful of what your kids share, view, or read — especially toxic advertisements. Have clear-cut phone rules, monitor their interactions, and discourage them from cultivating relationships with strangers. By following these guidelines, you can direct them to more positive influences.

