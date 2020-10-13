The DJI Mavic Mini Combo is $100 off for Prime Day 2020 (usually $499)

The Mavic Mini is one of the best quadcopters you can buy, and on Prime Day you can get one for $100 off, with a huge bundle of accessories. Currently, it’s $399, $100 off its usual $499 price point.

The Mavic Mini is just under the weight limit for registering with the FAA, so you don’t need to register your drone before you fly. It takes 12 MP photos and 2.7K video, from DJI’s smooth and stable 3-axis gimbal and flight package. A huge battery provides up to 30 minutes of flight time with one charge, but you don’t just get one with this kit, you get three for up to 90 minutes of flight with the quick-swappable battery.

The kit also comes with three pairs of spare propellers for those inevitable crashes, propeller guards, a two-way charging hub for all those batteries, an 18W charger, a controller, and a whole slew of cables and screws to keep everything in working order.

The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.