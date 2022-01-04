The Google Pixel 7 could feature an under-display camera according to a new patent

Google doesn’t hold much of the market share for smartphones, but that hasn’t stopped it from trying to innovate. A new patent details an under-display camera, that could end up in the Google Pixel 7 when it is released.

The patent, which was first filed on August 31, 2021, was noticed by the eagle-eyes over at LetsGoDigital. In it, Google details a ‘Display configuration for mobile computing devices.’

That’s a fancy way to say, “we’re putting the camera under the screen to give the user more full-screen experiences.”

The patent doesn’t just put the camera module under the smartphone’s display. There is also a light sensor and some other sensors at the top of the screen. That could herald the return of face unlock to a future Pixel device.

The patent also shows an under-screen fingerprint reader, like the one used in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Image: Letsgodigital

Google has gone for the more common way of sticking a camera under the screen. That’s to have a non-emissive part above the camera, and the other sensors, so light can pass through.

The software then tweaks the image to correct any issues, and we all know Google is the king of computational photography of this kind.

We’ve already seen recent flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 come with an under-screen camera. We’re also expecting more to be released in 2022, notably the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and multiple devices from Chinese manufacturers.

Is 2022 the year that Google joins them, by putting an under-screen camera in the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro?

