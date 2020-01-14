The most anticipated Android games of 2020

2019 has witnessed a great change in the mobile gaming industry. Apple announced its subscription-based games service for mobile-Apple Arcade. And Call Of Duty: Mobile broke with 100M downloads in its first week of launch. Pokemon Go saw $894 million in 2019, much more than its launch year since 2016.

You may pay attention to this: an increasing number of big gaming studios are taking a big step to the mobile platform. The number of active mobile gamers worldwide is expected to be 2515.5 million in 2020 according to statista.com. And according to revised Newzoo research, it predicts that mobile gaming will reach $91.2 billion in 2021. The mobile gaming market has huge potential and also enormous profits.

Maybe you’ve not finished the games you picked up in 2019. Here, I will introduce some of them worth watching out for the coming year. The year 2020 is meant to be a bumper year for mobile gamers, for which plenty of games are set to release this year.

Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Earth is an augmented reality mobile game based on Minecraft. This is something you may be familiar with if you’ve ever played Pokemon Go.

In this new world of Minecraft, you can create, explore, collaborate and survive. You could bring Minecraft into the real world by crafting a beautiful Minecraft build and place it on your real-life garden. What is more exciting is that you could also create amazing creations with other players. Are you ready to go on your adventure? Be careful with a bunch of new and hostile mobs along with mobs that you know and love. What it is like to fight them in real life? Can’t wait to see it!

You have access to Minecraft Earth Early Access from App store and Google Play store now. And the game requires Android 8.0 and up and iOS 12.0 or later for an iOS device.

Developer(s): Mojang

Publisher(s): Xbox Game Studios

Series: Minecraft

Platform(s): Android, iOS, iPadOS

EVE Echoes

EVE Echoes, the official EVE sandbox mobile game developed by NetEase & CCP, starts its open beta since Dec.2, 2019. If you’re a fan of EVE Online, you definitely can’t miss it! It brings you new immersive space MMO on mobile but still maintains the spirit of the original. The official launch is not clear yet, but please stay tuned to its official website or social media.

The Open Beta introduces 100+ unique ships and new modules to the game. Furthermore, it features a new form of the most hotly anticipated weapon system, Drones! New gameplay types have come to EVE Echoes, for example, a new trading platform “Interstellar Trading Center (ITC)” has been opened up, and a new mission type “Storyline Missions” has been added to Encounters.

You can pre-register now via the official EVE: Echoes website.

Developer(s): NetEase & CCP

Publisher(s): NetEase

Platform(s): Android, iOS

League of Legends: Wild Rift

League of Legends: Wild Rift (also called Wild Rift or WR) is coming to console and mobile. The game, announced by Riot Games at the 10th Anniversary of League of Legends, started its first closed beta on October 15th, 2019.

It is still 5v5 MOBA keeping true to the core League of Legends gameplay which lasts 15-20 minutes. But the game differs in a few ways, not just a mobile version of the hit MOBA game – League of Legends. It brings refreshed models, animations, game system and more.

It is now available on Google Play for pre-register. You can also sign up for open beta updates on its official website. The Android device should have the compatibility to the equivalent to a Samsung Galaxy A7: 1GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor, and Adreno 306 GPU. For an iOS device, it should be iPhone 5S and later.

Developer(s): Riot Games

Publisher(s): Riot Games

Series: League of Legends

Platform(s): Android, iOS, consoles

Teamfight Tactics

Do you still remember the exciting news that Riot Games announced a coming mobile version of Teamfight Tactics in 2020 during the 10th Anniversary of League of Legends? It is coming soon in the first quarter of 2020!

TFT is a round-based strategy game that you can draft, deploy, and upgrade your favorite League of Legends champions. Also, you’re free to express yourself with your Little Legend by dancing, emoting, and generally showing off.

It will be available for both Android and iOS. And the big news is it supports cross-platform play between mobile, PC and Mac. It could be a lot more fun playing with your friends. And the pre-register is available now.

Developer(s): Riot Games

Publisher(s): Riot Games

Series: League of Legends

Platform(s): Android, iOS

Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal, developed Blizzard in conjunction with NetEase, is an action role-playing hack and slash video game set in the Diablo universe built for mobile devices. It has been a long period since Blizzard unveiled Diablo Immortal at BlizzCon 2018’s opening ceremony.

It is a game set between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, and borrows the design of the latter. Besides, the highlight that Blizzard has added to is a new base game mechanic: Ultimate Abilities. All six classes for you to choose (Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard) will gain charge for their chosen Ultimate by using basic attacks.

It will be available for iPhone, iPad, and Android.

Developer(s): Blizzard Entertainment&NetEase

Publisher(s)：Blizzard Entertainment

Series：Diablo

Platform(s): Android, iOS

Stranger Things 3

Chris Lee, Netflix’s director of interactive games, announced that there is a release plan for a game that you can fight and battle against The Upside Down wherever you are on the E3 panel in 2019. What is talking above is a location-based puzzle RPG game – Stranger Things, which is set to be released on iOS and Android devices in 2020. Netflix is partnering with Finnish game studio Next Games for the release. The detail is scant, but the game will feature Google Maps integration and allow players to explore The Upside Down on their daily commute and travels.

Stranger Things is based on a horror American sci-fic tv series of the same name created by the Duffer Brothers which released on Netflix. This is the beginning of Netflix in the games space, for which they have several new projects coming out.

Developer(s): Next Games

Publisher(s)：Next Games

Series：Stranger Things

Platform(s)：Android, iOS

Pokemon Sleep

Tsunekazu Ishihara, CEO of the Pokemon Company, said that a new game called Pokemon Sleep is set for release in 2020. The gameplay is similar to Pokemon Go but this time it turns sleeping into entertainment not walking. It sounds a little bit ridiculous though it’s real.

How to play this game? It works with a new peripheral, Pokemon Go Plus+, the next iteration of the Pokémon GO Plus, which will help track your sleep and monitor sleep patterns, and transmit your sleep data to your phone via Bluetooth through the night. During the day, it works as a regular Pokemon Go Plus.

The game and the new device haven’t a confirmed date.

Developer(s)：Niantic

Publisher(s)：The Pokémon Company

Series：Pokémon

Platform(s)：iOS, Android

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is available for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for now. And according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson, they planned to bring it to a mobile platform, especially focus on the Asia market for tremendous profit.

Apex Legends is a free-to-play Battle Royale game where contenders fight for glory, fame, and fortune by rounding up your squad. As the first big title of Respawn Entertainment, the game attracted over 10 million players after its initial launch. You would see the game launch of the mobile version anytime from October this year. Let’s see how it becomes a hit on the mobile platform.

Developer(s)：Respawn Entertainment

Publisher(s)：Electronic Arts

Series：Apex Legends

Platform(s)：iOS, Android

Project Cars GO

Slightly Mad Studios, dedicated to delivering racing titles, gained its popularity since it launched Need for Speed: Shift in 2009.

The developer is working hard on the next Project Cars game. It has previously released two Project Cars games on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, which came in 2015 and 2017 separately. It will be expected to see if the team can bring the authentic experience to mobile gamers. There is no release schedule, please keep updated following its official website.

Developer(s)：Slightly Mad Studios&Gamevil

Publisher(s)： Gamevil

Series：Project Cars

Platform(s)：iOS, Android

These are the most expected mobile games that will debut this year. It could be a long period to see their launch. Besides waiting for those upcoming games to come, we could also play some popular games like Black Desert Mobile, PUBG Mobile, Clash of Clans, etc.

