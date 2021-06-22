The most anticipated game releases this summer

Lockdown and the current pandemic haven’t stopped developers from finishing a host of Summer games that will be releasing in the current weeks and months. From racing to action and strategy, there is something for everyone.

Here are some of the most highly anticipated games that will hit your console or PC this Summer.

F1 2021

Formula 1 games have reached a new peak of popularity due to the online races and championships that have been taking place over on Twitch since lockdown began. F1 2021 therefore, has a lot of hype surrounding it.

F1 2021 is also going to be the first Formula 1 game developed by EA since their release of F1 Challenge 99-02. This game will be the most realistic F1 game yet, taking full advantage of the new consoles as well.

The game will be released across all consoles. It will feature a detailed and lengthy story mode. You will also be able to drive as one of seven legendary drivers in the game, Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, Micahel Schumacher, Nico Rosberg, Jenson Button, David Coulthard, and Felipe Massa.

Foreclosed

Foreclosed is one of the more unique games on this list, combining action and intrigue set on the backdrop of a comic book look and aesthetic. The unique look and story-driven narrative are sure to keep you glued to your screen for ages.

You take on the role of Evan Kapnos whose identity was recently Foreclosed, stripped of his job, access to the city blockchain, and his brain implants. His only mission now is to escape before his identity and implants are auctioned off to the highest bidder. If experimental and “different” games are for you, Foreclosed is a must-play.

Riders Republic

Riders Republic is a racing game that has amassed a ton of excitement due to the fact that it combines extreme sports and racing, as well as a battle royale type game. There are three modes to choose from, Career, 6v6 and a 50-player race.

The sports include mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying, as well as rocket wingsuit flying. The 50-player race is simply first to the finish line wins, whereas the 6v6 mode requires teams to score as many points as possible by doing and landing tricks.

Far Cry 6

The next installment in the much-loved Far Cry franchise is Far Cry 6. You take control over a guerilla fighter named Dani Rojas, who wants to topple the regime of dictator Anton Castilo, who is grooming his son to take over the role.

The game takes place on a massive, fictional, Caribbean island and features all the things players love about Far Cry games. It will have a large open-world feel, you can find and make multiple weapons, use vehicles, as well as hire “amigos”, who are part of the new Fangs for Hire system. Far Cry is famous for being non-stop action, and the sixth game in the series is looking like it will live up to that reputation.

Battlefield 2042

With the trailer just releasing a few days ago, gamers are most definitely eagerly looking forward to the release of the next game in the Battlefield franchise, Battlefield 2042. Set in a futuristic time period, the game will feature weapons, vehicles and abilities that we haven’t seen in a Battlefield game before.

Unusually, the game will not feature a single-player campaign but instead will tell the story through multiplayer games. It will feature huge multiplayer maps, as well as large-scale maps for larger teams to go up against each other, there will also be a Battle Royale being released, if that is a release of 2042 or not, we don’t know yet.

Age of Empires 4

There isn’t much known about AoE 4, however, the series was loved for years back in the day, and a new release is something fans of the series and strategy games have wanted for ages now.

What is known so far is that the game will be set in the Middle Ages, while the story mode will take you through the journey of the Norman conquest of England. There will be the mechanics we all know, as well as possibly a few new features. There will be 8 civilisations available at release, the Romans, Rus, English, Chinese, Mongols, Delhi Sultanate, the French and the Abbasid Dynasty.

Call of Duty Vanguard

The next installment of the Call of Duty franchise is also set for release in the coming months. Not a lot is known about the next title, however, we do know it will be World War 2 themed, and there will also be huge Warzone changes that tie the story together.

Many fans will be seeing how both the new Call of Duty and Battlefield titles fare, as they have been the big dogs in the first-person shooter world, with Call of Duty winning due to the very lacklustre Battlefield 5 release. Both games are set to be absolutely massive, and a winner will be far harder to call than any of us know right now.

