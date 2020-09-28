The most popular online casino games in Canada

Ever since 2015, the casino industry has been revolutionized with the surge of online casinos. They allowed people to access the best gambling games at any time and place. Furthermore, they offered great rewards, anonymity, secure payments, global reach, and numerous payment methods to meet the expectations of all players.

Canada was among the most targeted countries for online casinos. Even though online casinos based in Canada are not allowed to operate, offshore companies are more than welcome to offer their services to the players. Some online casinos even created special Canadian casino promotions that were also featured as a way to attract more players from this country.

We wanted to take a closer look at the love for gambling games in this country and give you a shortlist of some of the most popular casino games and provide you with the best online casino in Canada. Let’s check the details out.

Where Can You Find the Best Online Casinos

There are thousands of online casinos on the Internet, but not all of them are credible. Some don’t have good bonuses and their selection of games is poor. That is why you must do your research before making a pick. We wanted to ease that process and provide you with a site that has the best casino promotions for Canadian players.

Now, let's check out what are some of the most popular gambling games.

Now, let’s check out what are some of the most popular gambling games.

Slots

Slots are by far the most popular casino games in Canada. Thanks to their simplicity, players are more than happy to play them. All you have to do is press a button and wait for the winning combination to appear on the screen. Apart from their simplicity, these games are cheap to play and offer great rewards.

Jackpots are part of slot games. There are two types – standard and progressive. Standard jackpots have a fixed winning sum, while progressive jackpots’ prizes increase as players feed it by playing more. Some progressive jackpots at many online casinos exceed $1 million.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a comparing card game played between the player and the banker. Each coup has three possible outcomes: the player wins, the banker wins, and a tie. In this game, aces are worth 1 point and the cards 2-9 have a point value. The 10, jack, queen, and king have no value. Each top-rated online casino in Canada features this game because it is played by thousands of people daily. The rewards are also fantastic.

Poker

Finally, we have a gambling game that requires skills far more than luck. There are many variations of poker games, but the single most popular is Hold’Em. In this game, players are dealt with two cards. They have to combine them along with the 5 community cards and hope that their hand is the strongest. In this game, you compete against other players and you need to possess skills like reading opponents and bluffing.

