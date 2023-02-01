The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is down from $170 to just $70

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate, one of the best gaming mice on the market, has just undergone a massive price drop.

That’s right; you can now snag this top-of-the-line mouse for just $70 via Best Buy, down from its original price of $170.

The Basilisk Ultimate is a wireless gaming mouse loaded with RGB and 100 hours of battery life for non-stop gaming sessions. It features 11 programmable buttons to customize your experience to fit your needs in any game.

Razer has been one of the biggest names in PC gaming for years now. And the Basilisk Ultimate is one of the company’s most popular mice. Its Focus sensor is capable of sensitivity up to 20,000 DPI.

Razer’s products are typically known for their premium price tags, and the company isn’t always super active in sales and discounts. So if you’re looking to upgrade you current mouse situation, this is probably your best bet.

$70 for this gaming mouse is practically a steal

Again, instead of paying the usual $170 for this setup, Best Buy will sell it to you at a $100 discount. Meaning you only pay $70 for it. That’s insane.

Don’t wait around too long; there’s no telling when Best Buy will decide to pull the plug on this deal. So jump on it while you can. More info below.

