The Razer Basilisk Ultimate is just $74.99 for Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day is a great opportunity for gamers to pick up some new peripherals at great prices. One brand that is participating is Razer with its Basilisk Ultimate on sale for 50 percent off of its original price.

The Basilisk Ultimate is a wireless gaming mouse loaded with RGB and 100 hours of battery life for non-stop gaming sessions. It features 11 programmable buttons so you can customize your experience to fit your needs in any game.

Razer has been one of the biggest names in PC gaming for years now. And the Basilisk Ultimate is one of the company’s most popular mice. Its Focus sensor is capable of sensitivity up to 20,000 DPI.

Razer’s products are typically known for their premium price tags, and the company isn’t always super active in sales and discounts.

Again, to get this price, you’ll have to have an active Amazon Prime membership. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires. Click the button below for more details.

