The rise and rise of SAAS companies

Software as a Service (SaaS) companies have grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. Businesses of all sizes around the globe have endorsed SaaS companies in a big way for their operations. Companies like GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, and so forth are used regularly to draw in new customers.

These days, services of all kinds hold meetings and webinars to onboard potential clients and employees, needless to emphasize the importance of these tools in this day and age. Be sure to check the GoToMeeting Pricing to select a plan that best suits your needs.

What is GoToMeeting? And why do you need it?

GoToMeeting is known the world over as an incredibly useful tool for teleconferencing, online meetings, and sales demonstrations, and a whole array of other things.

GoToMeeting is astonishingly flexible and can be used with any browser, and of course, the latest handheld devices. It has a variety of impeccable features to its credit. It helps cut costs for companies that have employees situated in different parts of the world, by nullifying the need to fly-in employees for a meeting.

GoToMeeting enables you to schedule, host, and record all your online meetings.

While the free version is fully featured, it allows you to connect with only two other people. This version will work well if you have a small project without many team members. However, you are better off with the paid version if you happened to have a sizable number of people working with you. Here are some of its best features:

Video Conferencing in High Definition (HD)

The last thing you want as the boss or an employee is an unclear meeting. This is especially true during intense discussions or if you are making an important sales pitch. GoToMeeting ensures you see and hear everything.

Toll-Free Numbers for Attendees

Considering how you may have attendees calling in from around the globe, the provision for toll-free numbers is an incredible plus.

Provision to Allow Customers to See what you See

You have a much better chance of getting through to your employees and potential clients if you can make them see what you can see as you give your presentation.

More than One meeting Moderator

If yours is one of those projects where you wish to have other people in control, GoToMeeting allows you to do that.

Sharing or Transfer of Keyboard and Mouse Control

GoToMeeting also allows you to transfer control over the mouse and keyboard to another member without requiring you to relinquish the general meeting administrator control.

Session Recording

Given how people get held up for a variety of reasons, they will inevitably miss meetings. Fortunately, GoToMeeting allows you to record your entire meeting so that your attendees can watch it later.

Tools to Draw

In addition to the excellent features mentioned above, GoToMeeting enables you to draw and highlight whatever you deem essential during your meeting.

CMMS Software

A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is a software that aids organizations in planning, tracking, measuring, and optimizing everything related to maintenance on a digital platform. It helps facilities organize and manage a bunch of things that include preventive maintenance tasks, inventory, and safety.

How does it Work?

There are essentially two types of CMMS software, namely, On-premise CMMS, and Cloud-based.

On-Premise CMMS

An on-premise CMMS is a software that a business takes responsibility for running on its own. It uses its own hardware, including servers and computers.

It is known to be the traditional way of deploying a CMMS. Its significant benefits include having more control over the design and functionality of the CMMS and the total privacy of data.

However, it has a few drawbacks, such as higher costs, complicated implementation, and the need to continually maintain and back up the hardware and software components.

Cloud-Based CMMS

This CMMS runs online via a software provider. This software provider maintains all the IT, hosting, security, and backups for the system. You can access it using a computer with an internet connection and a web browser.

The added benefit of a cloud-based CMMS is that it is updated automatically in a timely fashion, thereby ensuring that you are always using the latest and most secure version

Benefits of CMMS

Scheduling Maintenance Measures

CMMS software automates maintenance and inspection schedules, which prevent the occurrence of maintenance issues. This maintenance tends to extend the longevity of the equipment.

Efficient Management of Work Orders

It increases efficiency and improves workflow by enabling you to schedule, assign, and seamlessly close your work orders.

No Paperwork

The widespread use of CMMS software has now begun to render paperwork and clipboards obsolete as the software can be set up to capture and retain the necessary information.

Furthermore, the maintenance personnel can check all the vital information on their computers or mobile devices.

Enhancement in Productivity

The CMMS software is highly accessible and can be used on smartphones. This makes maintenance vastly simpler since the personnel can check real-time information, check inventory, and carry out work orders remotely. This significantly increases productivity.

A decrease in Repair Costs

A CMMS system enables consistent maintenance and the breakdown of components, thereby reducing repair costs.

Improved Safety

CMMS software aids organizations in regularly checking and maintenance, thereby helping them meet safety standards to prevent malfunction and critical failure. Therefore, it is safe to say that CMMS software reduces accidents and loss of work time.

