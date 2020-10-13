The rise of business process automation expansion continues through 2020

Business process automation expansion has been on the rise throughout 2020. Recently estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2020, the global market for robotic process automation is expected to exceed $25 Billion by the year 2027. In fact, the entire market is expected to produce an annual growth rate of over 40% across the next seven years.

In business, this technology plays a central role in improving operational efficiency, minimize human error, and optimize repetitive processes. Moreover, automated business processes empower you to make faster, more confident business decisions based on cognitive technologies. With so many popular technologies and systems available, it can be challenging for IT professionals to know where to start.

To help you through the process, we have outlined the core technologies for why business process automation is on the rise in 2020.

Chatbots

AI customer service chatbots are undeniably one of the biggest examples of business process automation in 2020. Simply, chatbots are AI-driven software tools that can simulate conversation with users through websites, mobile apps, and messaging applications. Using advanced user request analysis and response recognition technology, chatbot applications can streamline your business interactions.

Naturally, this enhances the customer experience, lead generation, and user satisfaction. Simultaneously, chatbots can drive scalability, deeper customer insights, and an easier approach to global markets. When properly used, chatbots can be an effective communication tool to retain your brand perception and customers.

Augmented Guided Vehicles

Augmented guided vehicles, or (AGVs) are a central technology generating the rise in business process automation. Powered by the same technology used to operate self-driving vehicles, these systems use proprietary vision technology to move materials for some of the world’s biggest businesses.

Of course, these infrastructure-free solutions are efficient and safe to operate, even in the most challenging operational environments. Needless to say, AGV technology helps to reduce labor costs, eliminate structural damage, and increase workplace safety. Moreover, these solutions increase accuracy, productivity, and modularity.

Social Media Management Tools

Since social media marketing can drain valuable time and resources from your business, this is one of the most suitable areas where automation can be applied. AI-driven social media management tools empower you to monitor your business channels, schedule content ahead of time, communicate with followers, and analyze user data.

Naturally, this allows you to develop a consistent brand voice across all social platforms that your business uses. Moreover, you can save time managing social, better understand your audience, and manage your efforts across different social networks. These AI-driven tools are an excellent resource to streamline your social media marketing campaign.

Assembly Lines

Automated assembly lines are a reliable solution to avoid mistakes, human error, and optimizing routine tasks. Assembly lines are compromised of workstations that are connected by electronic control and transfer systems. This way, you can establish a process to turn raw materials into finished products, with limited human intervention required.

Of course, automated assembly lines often lead to better product quality, improved safety, and optimized product quality. In fact, some automated assembly lines have even been able to shorten the workweek and factory lead times when properly implemented. Whatever your assembly processes require, a custom, AI-driven machine can effectively be tailored to your procedures.

Project Management

Business project management automation software is a major technology solution to improve your overall operational efficiency. These software tools help you track time, submit estimates, manage resources, and track changes. At the same time, you can deploy many of these tools to enhance your overall standards for quality control and reporting. Naturally, this empowers you and your team to focus on other, more pertinent tasks at hand. Using AI-powered project management tools helps to leverage all the possibilities and benefits of automation in business.

With new innovative technologies continuously evolving, business process automation has steadily been on the rise throughout 2020. Expected to reach over $25 Billion before 2030, it is likely that robotic business processes are here to stay. Chatbots are undeniably one of the biggest examples of business process automation. In addition, augmented guided vehicles, or (AGVs) are a central technology fueling the growth of AI in business.

At the same time, AI-driven social media management tools empower you to monitor your business channels. Moreover, automated assembly lines are a reliable solution to avoid mistakes, human error, and optimizing routine tasks. Furthermore, automated project management tools help you track time, submit estimates, manage resources, and track changes. Follow the points outlined above to learn about how business process automation expansion is on the rise in 2020.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: