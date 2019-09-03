The secret to creating the “most popular app’

Today is a world solely of mobile devices and smartphones. For all those of you who are thinking that laptops and their ilk still reign supreme, sad to say that you’re only fooling yourself. In the past few years, a host of different apps have emerged and are battling it out year after year to see which of them can be the most used and popular.

An app that is the most used inevitably becomes the most popular. However, the answer to what makes an app so popular is no as easy and straightforward as you may believe. Sure, key aspects like the overall design and content of the app matter more than ever, but there is certainly a lot more to it.

Certainly, there is no magic formula towards creating the perfect app and there will never be one, due to the nature of the market and customers in general. Surely that fact is obvious to a large majority of people out there. When it comes to site and app goals, the factor of Conversion Rate Optimisation plays a huge role with the need of establishing primary and secondary goals when it comes down to conversions in general.

All in all, leaving the technical aspects and applications aside, one of the best secrets to creating a brilliant app that will leave an indelible mark on the minds of the users is to ask the right questions about the app in the creation stages itself. Here are some of the key questions to take note of:

How easy is it to use?: In today’s day and age, absolutely nobody out there wants to unnecessarily waste time trying to understand the app. This is precisely why the aspect of ease of use is so important to consider at every step. Now, this is one thing that needs to be clear from the very beginning of your app creating a journey in general and one should always strive for both the aspects of complete clarity and user-friendliness. Taking out time to figure out how an app works is not a luxury that most people have.

Will the app play a daily role in the lives of your customers?: This is probably the most important question out there. The moment an app becomes a daily part of somebody’s life, you know that you’ve won. After all, you have created something that is literally irreplaceable for a majority of your customer base. This is an in-depth strategy that requires a considerable level of planning and detailing. Most of all, the aspect of thinking on a long-term basis is even more important because that is where a large majority of customers will come to stay for good.

What is the overall look of the app?: Many services trip over themselves just trying to find ways in which they can make the app available to everyone that they end up forgetting the importance of the overall design. Marketers need to understand this basic fact – users are drawn towards the look of an app almost as much as they are attracted to the uses of the app itself. All important design aspects like colors, graphics and the like need to be considered for a sleek, visually-appealing and professional-looking app.

Finally, the one thing that you need to remember is the fact that we live in an extremely competitive and tumultuous world when it comes to marketing and business. Which is all the more reason why developers need to focus primarily on the customers and completely tailor their respective services towards them in every way.

Additionally, there is also the factor of mobile application development trends that have been making waves of late in the international market. These trends include everything from usability, relevance, design and a lot more. Once all of these factors are covered in their totality, then you can bet that the app will take off in a much bigger way than previously imagined.

