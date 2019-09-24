The skills that will help you land an animator job today

Animation is one of the most prominent fields today. New innovations are camouflaging the particular field which is making it more and more competitive with the rolling of the time more than ever before. There are constantly new players joining the league and aspirants are finding it challenging to prove their potentials.

This is precisely where the importance of certain skills and proficiencies comes into action when it comes to boosting your marketability as an animator. In this article you shall be introduced to the top and most market-relevant skills in animation that shall make you a competent professional in today’s saturated industry.

The best drawing and sketching skills

Drawing and sketching skills are the foremost requirements when it comes to landing as a good animator working for animation companies. You will often notice that individuals who have had a passion for drawing in the past have often chosen animation as a career option.

Good drawing skills basically provide the base or foundation for animating as you can consider animation to be a form of art only on digital space with the use of digital tools. Some animators often stick to character designing, carton sketching, lightbox animation and more.

The right kind of creativity and imagination

Well, animators are known to induce life into characters. They thus cannot afford to run out of creativity and imagination. Most of the parts of animation projects are instructed and directed by people but there are times when an animator will need to implement his own creativity. Especially, when you are working for a client, they will just be projecting you with a constructive idea in which you will have to ad flesh and blood to attract the eyes of the audiences and increase brand awareness for your client’s company.

A media-based academic background

It is not a hard and fast necessity for an animator, but in today’s competitive world, a media education background is important. You will need to be familiar with the latest trends in animation, tools, and software and this can only be assured by high-quality training. Before hiring professionals, many companies look for a strong educational background other than just his passion and skills.

Detail-oriented approach to work

So the field of animation is not as simple as it seems like. It comprises of several sections which include lighting, modeling, texturing and more. A successful animator needs to be efficient with details. What clients and companies often expect is the quality of attention to detail from professionals. They need to add an edge of perfection before they make their work ready for the final submission.

Mentioned above were some of the prominent skills and proficiencies that make an able and competent animator. If you are perusing your career in the same field, it is imperative that you pay slight heed to these aspects. This shall add an edge to your efforts and help you land with a competitive edge.

