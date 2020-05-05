The top gadgets of 2020

Gadgets are designed to make our life easier. Imagine what you would have to do if you wanted to communicate with other people without using a phone? It would be hectic. This is just one example of how gadgets have changed our lives for the better.

The good thing is that innovators are always burning the midnight oil looking for things to create and new gadgets to invent so that we have more advanced gadgets than their predecessors. Although the majority of new releases cost a premium price, they are still worth trying, considering that they have been made with your best interests at heart.

And after all is said and done, gadgets are built to last, meaning you will not need to replace them in the near future. Here is a compilation of top gadgets of 2020.

Vaping Device: PAX 3 Vaporizer

With a vaping gadget such as PAX 3, you don’t have to wait until you return home to quench your thirst for a smoke. The device comes with a sleek design so you can carry it to wherever you are going. In fact, the gadget is designed to resemble a flash disk. Besides that, the gadget comes with two mouthpieces that are also detachable. In addition to that, the gadget has a battery that stores power that can last for several days. And in case the battery runs out of energy, you can recharge it using the provided USB cable. This means you can even recharge it using your laptop or any other device that has USB ports.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones

Sony is definitely a household name. Their headphones, therefore, don’t need any introduction. According to Wired, the headphones are padded all-round to make them gentle on your head and ears. You can, therefore, use them both outdoors and indoors. They are also light in weight to ensure they don’t weigh so much on your head. And that’s not all. They come with a noise cancellation feature that allows you to only hear the sound that’s coming through the headphones’ speakers. The headphones can also be paired with phone or any other auxiliary via Bluetooth feature. This guarantees that you will not have to deal with tangling cables when going for a hike. When fully charged, the headphones battery can last for 30 hours. You, therefore, don’t have to worry about them going off when you are in the woods.

Master Lock Biometric Padlock

With master lock biometric padlock, you will never have to worry about misplacing your keys. You won’t even have to call in a locksmith. This is because the padlock doesn’t require any key to open or lock it. The padlock uses your fingerprint to either lock or unlock. Besides that, the padlock comes with a sturdy design, meaning it’s not easy for anyone to break into your house. In addition to that, the padlock is resistant to rusting. You can, therefore, use it to secure outdoor areas.

Robot Vacuum Cleaner

A robot vacuum cleaner saves you from the hassle of having to walk around the house as you clean it. The gadget is actually ideal for big homes that have lots of space in them. To get started, just remove the stuff that might be on its path and press the power button. You can actually control the gadget using a remote control or a smartphone. The good thing is that the vacuum cleaner is able to generate a map of the areas that it cleans frequently and those that are prohibited. You can therefore be sure that it will not go to the bathroom when all you want it to do is clean the living room and the bedrooms.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: