The Viomi V3 Max Robot Vacuum can take care of all of your cleaning needs

Some of the greatest things that we can get out of the advancements in technology that we’re seeing these days are products that save us time. Take cleaning for example. It’s something we all have to do and it can take a lot of time that we could spend doing things that we enjoy. That’s where the Viomi V3 Max comes in.

Technology has helped to automate a lot of things, and the Viomi V3 Max Robot Vacuum lets you automate several aspects of your day-to-day cleaning routine. This 3-in-1 robot vacuum gives you a wide range of cleaning options, so your space stays as tidy as you want.

There are plenty of robot vacuums out there today, but the Viomi V3 Max sets itself apart from its competitors with convenience, superior navigation, and versatility. So let’s get into what this robot vacuum can do.

Image: Viomi

3-in-1 cleaning for maximum versatility

The Viomi V3 Max is no ordinary robovac. This device combines a stellar sweeping mode with a deep cleaning mopping option that can remove even some of the toughest messes. You can run the vacuum in sweep-only mode as well as mop-only mode, depending on your needs.

But this vacuum isn’t limited to one type of cleaning at a time. You can also run the Viomi V3 Max in sweep-mop mode, and it will do all of your vacuuming and mopping at the same time. The vacuum has a massive 700 ml water tank with enough cleaning power to clean a 2600 square foot house in one go.

Image: Viomi

The Viomi V3 Max has laser navigation and upgraded mapping

Of course, what’s a robot vacuum without an impressive navigation system. This time around, the Viomi V3 Max has upgraded its navigation with LDS lidar scanning that can easily navigate complex environments, whether it is dark or light. The device contains 24 individual sensors, like infrared and drop-sensing, to help the device navigate its way through your home.

Image: Viomi

The company’s update Map 2.0 program lets you customize how your vacuum does its job. The map is capable of storing up to 5 different floors, and you can set up your vacuum to clean individual zones on the map so your Viomi V3 Max is always cleaning the areas that you want it to clean.

This robot vacuum is powerful and convenient

The Viomi V3 Max packs in a lot of power in an easy-to-use device. The vacuum is equipped with powerful 2,700Pa suction, making it perfect for both soft or hard floors. And the vacuum is quieter than ever. No one wants a vacuum that sounds like a jet turbine, so this one’s louder than your microwave.

The integrated 1-click emptying design makes this vacuum super easy to clean. Just click the empty button on your Viomi V3 Max, and the device’s dustbin will pop open and clean itself automatically. No more dirty hands from cleaning out your vacuum cleaner.

The Viomi V3 Max can be fully controlled using the MiHome app for both Android and iOS. Using the app, you can conveniently set up cleaning controls, with no-go zones, virtual walls, and cleaning orders. You can also use voice commands with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for even more convenience.

The Viomi V3 Max is a formidable cleaning machine

As far as robot vacuums go, the Viomi V3 Max is a great option. This machine is extremely versatile, taking care of just about all of your floor cleaning needs. With the MiHome controls, it’s never been easier to get started with a robot vacuum.

The robot vacuum is originally priced at $499.99, but the company is running a special early-bird promotion for the first month. From August 26 to September 26, you can get your very own Viomi V3 Max Robot Vacuum for the special promotion price of $349.99.

There’s never been a better time than now to get your own robot vacuum, so don’t miss out on this great opportunity.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: