The WinX Video Converter lets you easily compress video files for your website

Working with video files can be a real pain. With all of the different formats and quality ranges, it can sometimes be difficult to manage. Not to mention, uploading videos to a website can be a struggle for a variety of reasons. That’s where the WinX Video Converter comes in.

WinX Video Converter is a free program that allows users to perform a variety of different tasks. You can use the program to convert a video file to any other file type, as well as convert 4K resolution videos to a lower resolution to help fit devices that don’t support 4K playback.

But one of the best features that you can get with WinX Video Converter is the ability to compress videos before uploading them to a website. Compressing videos is important for your website for several reasons, so this program can be a huge help.

Why would you need video compression software?

So what makes video compression necessary? Well, the first major benefit you get from compression is time saved. Uploading uncompressed video files can take a tremendous amount of time and no one wants to spend their resources that way.

The other and maybe more important reason is space. Video files can be massive, and all of that data has to be stored on your site’s servers. This can lead to bloating that causes slow load times among other issues.

So what can you do with WinX Video Converter?

If you deal with uploading and editing videos on a regular basis, then the WinX Video Converter is a great tool that can help you out. The program lets you compress all kinds of videos, even 4K, to sizes that fractions of the previous file. It can even take some video files from massive gigabyte sizes down into megabytes.

But the features don’t stop there. The program also lets you change resolution, adjust frame rate, and tweak the audio channel to help reduce the size of your file even more.

With the option to cut, merge, crop, and add subtitles, the WinX Video Converter can get any video compressed and ready for upload. Oh, and did I mention that you can do all of this work offline, so you are completely safe and guaranteed privacy.

WinX Video Converter makes video compression simple

If you are someone who spends a lot of time messing with video files, then the WinX Video Converter could be a useful new tool. Not only can you compress video files into much smaller sizes for easier uploading and smaller storage requirements, but you can also do a good bit of editing to help crush that file size even more.

Running a website can be a tough job, but this program can make it a little bit easier. The WinX Video Converter is completely free, so you can go ahead and give it a try today without spending a penny.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: