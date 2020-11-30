The new Xbox Core Controller for the Series X, PC, and more is only $40 right now

If you prefer using a controller on your PC, or you snagged an Xbox Series X or Series S console but need another controller for your Player Two, you’re in luck. The new Xbox Core Controller is already down to a low price of $40.

Xbox redesigned the controllers slightly, with a new hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and on the back of the case, and some minor changes to how the controller fits into the hands. Oh, and it’s now using USB-C to charge or connect, so no more annoying micro-USB to plug in.

Use your favorite headset with the 3.5mm jack, and use it on whatever device you want as it’s got Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth wireless gaming support, across Windows 10 PCs, supported consoles, and Android devices. (iOS support coming in the future).

