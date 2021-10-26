These $200 JBL noise-canceling headphones are discounted down to $99

Who needs some headphones? With the holiday shopping season slowly creeping up on us (yikes), these always make for great gifts. And if you have a certain audiophile in your life, these JBL Live 660NC wireless noise-canceling headphones are down to just $99 right now at Best Buy. They typically sell for $200.

Feel the power of JBL Signature Sound delivered by 40mm drivers, enjoy the convenience of Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technologies that allow you to focus on what matters for you, and talk to your favorite Voice Assistant with a tap on the ear cup. Rock out uninterruptedly for 50 hours.

$99 for these headphones is an incredible deal and you would be hard-pressed to find a better price. If you know someone who would benefit from these headphones, this includes you too, do yourself and grab these. You’re getting a killer deal here. Click the button below for more details.

