These $50 wireless earbuds from Aukey are down to just $20 right now

If you’re someone who constantly finds themselves having to buy new earbuds because either you lose them or can’t find the perfect fit, you should seriously consider checking out this option from Aukey. Right now, they’re down to just $20 with promo code AK68. They typically sell for $50.

These headphones offer high-fidelity audio with deep bass response, and its fully sealed waterproof shell is higher IPX8-rated, which means it’s perfect for protecting itself from sweat & rain. It even comes with its own charging case if you ever need to give it a breath of new life. But given its 35 hours of battery life, that should rarely happen.

For $20, you really can’t go wrong here. If you lose or break them, you are only out 20 bucks. Throw them in your gym bag or leave them in the car; this way, you always have a pair of earbuds handy. Remember, use promo code AK68 at checkout to see the discount. Click the button below for more information.

