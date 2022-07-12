These Belkin wireless earbuds are $20 off during Amazon’s Prime Day

Prime Day is an excellent time to grab a few of those gadgets that you’ve had your eye on for a while. For those in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, Belkin has a great deal on a pair right now for Prime members.

The Belkin Soundform true wireless earbuds are currently discounted 40 percent to kick off Prime Day. That brings the total price down to $29.99 from the original $49.99 price tag.

The Soundform earbuds offer up to five hours of playback on a single charge with an additional 19 hours of power stored in the charging case.

Each earbud features an external microphone for making phone calls and you can use the earbuds completely separately from each other. That means you can have a phone conversation with one earbud while the other remains in the case, charging.

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, you’ll have a hard time finding any for this price. But act quickly, because Prime Day deals aren’t going to last forever.

This deal is especially sweet because you don’t even need to be a Prime member to sign up. That said, it still wouldn’t hurt to sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

