These Bose wireless ANC headphones are down to just $220 right now (usually $350)

When it comes to getting the best active noise-canceling headphones, Bose is pretty much the name to beat. And if you’re looking to make the jump without breaking the bank, Amazon has a gnarly deal right now that gets you these Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones for just $220. They normally sell at $350.

Ever wished that the world would just disappear? We can’t make that happen, but I can tell you about some of the best Active Noise Cancelling you can get. The $350 Bose QuietComfort 35 II removes the distractions of your daily routine, with solid Bluetooth, noise-rejecting dual-microphones for clear voice calls, and Alexa, whenever you need a helping hand. Nice.

The only kicker here with this deal is that you can only get these in Rose Gold. If you prefer any other color, it’s going to set you back $350. But if color isn’t an issue, you should totally jump all over this deal. This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen to date on these. Click the button below for more information.

