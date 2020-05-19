Deals
These excellent TaoTronics noise-canceling headphones are down to just $27 right now
You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a decent pair of noise-canceling headphones.
If you need a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones, Amazon is blowing these TaoTronic headphones at just $27 a pop with code 3XCVP8QX. That’s more than 46% off the usual asking price. They normally sell for $50.
As you can see from all the Amazon reviews, people love these headphones. It’s got a nearly perfect rating, which is extremely rare. But we can see why. They offer 24-hours of playback time, offer active noise cancellation, and they’re super comfortable to wear. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to features. Read the rest of the features by clicking the button below.
At $27 this is an absolute bargain. And if you plan on scooping these up, you’ll have to do it sooner than later. The coupon code is set to expire really soon, so be sure to scoop this up while supplies are still available. Again, to get the discount, be sure to enter code 3XCVP8QX to see the savings. Click the button below for more info.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Score a lifetime subscription to PassCamp’s password manager for just $50
- This Amazon deal scores you a Eufy robovac for just $160
- This deal somehow gets you 12-months of PlayStation Plus for $32
- Snag a Sega Genesis Mini for just $50 in this limited-time deal
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.