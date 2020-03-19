These JBL Bluetooth headphones are down to just $18 right now (usually $60)

If you’re someone who constantly loses their Bluetooth headphones or just simply forgets to bring them wherever you’re going, do yourself a favor and just buy these JBL Bluetooth headphones. Right now they’re just $17. They normally sell for $60 so you’re seeing about a 70% discount here.

What makes these so special? Uh, for starters, they’re just $10. You have nothing to lose other than $17 if you lose or break them. They offer up to 8 hours of battery life, IPX6 water-resistant, and they’re super comfortable to wear.

Again, they’re just $17. Throw them in your backpack or gym bag and never have to worry about forgetting your headphones again. You’d be crazy to pass up solid Bluetooth headphones at $17 bucks.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.