These light switches make your dumb lights smart. Right now a 4-pack is just $39

If you’re looking to make the jump into the smart lighting game but don’t want to spend a ton of cash on all those smart bulbs, these Treatlife light switches might be your next best bet. Right now, a four-pack of these smart switches will set you back $39 with code XH9U2X98. They usually sell for $60.

These light switches offer everything a smart bulb can handle. That means you get the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. You can control the lights too from an app along with setting schedules, groups, and more. They are a little trickier to install than normal smart bulbs, but from the looks of it, it’s all self-explanatory.

If you need more options than a single pole light switch, there’s a 3-way option here, along with a dimmer 4-pack here. Again, use code XH9U2X98 to get the 35% discount. The discount is set to expire April 19, so be sure to jump on this sooner than later. We’re guessing supplies will run out fast. Click the button below for more details.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here at KnowTechie. Click here for more.