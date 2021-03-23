These MPOW wireless noise-canceling headphones are just $40 right now

Whether you’re working from home, on a walk, traveling, or doing chores, there’s nothing better than noise-canceling headphones to get you in the zone. Listen to your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks with comfort and top-tier sound quality with the MPOW X4.0 Active Noise-Canceling Over-Ear Headphones.

The MPOW X4.0 headphones will block out outside noise so all you hear is the music, podcast, or conversations you need to focus on. These headphones are also ideal for working from home, allowing you to take calls while being busy with other tasks. The built-in microphone gives you easy access to voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google.

Not only are these headphones wireless, connecting to Bluetooth wherever you are, but they also stay charged for up to 20 hours of talk and listening time. MPOW X4.0 headphones are designed with comfort in mind so you can wear them all day without hurting your ears.

Upgrade your personal listening and phone call experiences with a pair of rechargeable, wireless, noise-canceling headphones that deliver on comfort, quality and style. The MPOW X4.0 Over-Ear Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones have been discounted by 33%, bringing the price down from $59 to just $39.99. Take advantage of this deal for an optimal listening experience that will transform your daily routine.

