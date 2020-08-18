These Sony noise-canceling headphones that usually cost $250 are down to $148 right now

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to pick up a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones, we have something for you. Right now, Amazon is blowing out these XB900N noise-canceling headphones for just $148, today only. They usually sell for $250.

Get extra bass and next-level noise canceling in a comfortable headphone. Long-lasting wireless freedom brings up to 30 hours of battery life, outlasting even the longest travel day. Touchpad controls bring advanced functionality to your music. Enjoy smartphone connectivity with Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in.

Picking these up for just $148 is an absolute steal and it’s definitely something you should keep on your radar, especially if you’re in the market for an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones. Just keep in mind, this deal is only good for today so don’t hesitate to smash that checkout button. Click the button below for more details.

