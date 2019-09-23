These surprisingly good noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones are just $25 today

If you need a pair of inexpensive noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones, look no further than this option from TaoTronics – they’re only $23 today with code UQ8LNL7F along with tacking on the $5 on-site coupon.

These are really great headphones too. Kevin swears by them. Actually, these are the same pair of headphones he uses to record his studio sessions when he drums. So, they do the job well. And seeing nearly a perfect review rating of four stars, it’s obvious that folks seem to like these too.

At just $23, this is a killer deal. You won’t find this any cheaper. So it definitely not a bad idea to consider these for yourself or a gift sometime down the line.

Just a heads up: Again, to get the discount, clip the $5 on-site coupon and enter promo code UQ8LNL7F at checkout.



Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.