Things to consider before buying a vaporizer

In this post, we’re going to discuss the best features you should look for when buying a vaporizer. Since the legalization of cannabis in some of the major countries, the numbers of vapers is increasing.

So if you are thinking to give this a try or if you wish to own an herbal vaporizer then we have a list of some significant things one needs to look before owning one.

Desktop or Portable Vaporizer

First off you will want to determine where and how you will use it. You have to decide where you want to use the vaporizer then you can go for either type of the vaporizer. In portable, you can charge them, you’ve got inbuilt batteries, and so you can put them in your pocket, take them out and have sessions outdoors while with desktop vaporizers, you’re a bit more restricted. They have cords affixed to the back. So, you can’t really get too far of them even with an extension cord.

We would recommend portable vaporizers for most people as they are more comfortable. Desktops are great for people wanting to vape at home but generally come with a hefty price tag. Portable vaporizers are great for both home use and vaping discreetly while in public.

Size

This is also a matter you want to think about. The larger the vaporizer, the harder it’ll be to hide in public or carry it around with you on the go. While on the contrary some of the smallest vaporizers out there tend to get very hot while in use and it may be a little uncomfortable to hold wall at hotter temperatures.

Features of the device

The main prominent features you need to look for are temperature controls, app interface, and heat up times. Perhaps one of our most preferred features of any device one buy is precise controls. This feature will allow you to control your temperature to the exact degree giving you the precision needed to control your high.

Temperature control is one of the most important things to consider while buying a vaporizer. It is good with a desktop vaporizer but you need to keep an eye on this thing when you are looking for budget-friendly portable vaporizer and vape pens.

Battery

The battery is another big concern when discussing portable vaporizers. Removable batteries offer an easy and affordable way to give the vaporizer longer usage times while on the go. Devices with generic 18650 batteries are ideal because you can buy them any smoke shop and you don’t have to pay for proprietary batteries which generally cost more.

The battery capacity of the device is according to the price. Generally, 650 mAh is ideal and if you go for high capacity then choose Kandypens oura portable vaporizer which comes with 3000 mAh battery capacity.

Material

Last but certainly not least you’ll want to look into materials used especially in the air path. The most desirable materials used in a vaporizer are typically glass and ceramics and they are best-tasting as well. Ceramic is a top favorite among vapers because it burns at a little high temperature than aluminum and it has superior heat conductivity.

Glass and stainless steel are also good options if you are looking for cheaper options. Oftentimes plastics and metals can introduce an unwanted flavor while you’re vaping so choose wisely.

So these are some important things you need to look into before buying a vaporizer.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

