This $12 handy phone holder doubles as an emergency safety tool

While we never think it will happen to us, the truth is we never know when we’ll encounter an emergency while driving. The issue with emergencies, however, is we often forget where we place vital tools whenever there is a situation, defeating the purpose of our safety device purchases. Industry-leading Stinger™ brings a handy 3-in-1 solution that can be placed at an arm’s distance whenever a situation arises.

As seen on the Home & Family Show on the Hallmark Channel, the Stinger™ Emergency Tool works as a phone holder, seat belt cutter, and a glass breaker — combining practicality with life-saving features for any type of situation you may encounter on the road. With a height of 7.5″ total, the small-yet-versatile gadget can be used for years to come — all while being discrete.

This powerful patented tool includes an adjustable magnetic mount that securely fastens your phone to any vent, allowing for hands-free GPS viewing or calling. At the same time, a sharp blade is also encapsulated into the holder (complete with blade guard) and can easily cut through seat belts or any fabric in case there is a life-threatening accident.

If ever you require breaking a window, the glass breaker springs into action by simply placing the device against the glass. Stinger™ provides powerful benefits during accidents in or around your car, and since it’s right in front of you while driving, you’ll always have easy access.

While this 3-in-1 life-saving gadget usually costs $20, you can purchase the Stinger™ Car Vent Mount Phone Holder & Emergency Tool today at 40% off — that’s only $11.99. Stay ahead of the game and prepare for any emergency by keeping this convenient device in your car at all times.

