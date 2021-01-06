This 1TB external hard drive from Samsung is $40 off today

These days, we could all use the extra storage. Whether it’s for pictures, music, PlayStation, and Xbox games, eventually you’re going to need an external hard drive. And if you need one the cheap, Amazon has this 1TB Samsung external hard drive going for $160. It typically sells for $200.

If $160 is a bit out of your price range, Samsung also has a 500GB variant going for $90. You can even have a choice of colors too. But what surprises me is this other deal from Western Digital. They have a 4TB hard drive going for $112. But seeing that the Samsung versions are SSDs, that makes a whole lot of sense.

So yea, $160 for a 1TB SSD external hard drive is a tough price to beat. And while that may be expensive for some, the 500GB version is definitely something to consider. Click the buttons below for more info.

