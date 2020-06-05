This 20.7″ LED Monitor from HP is down to just $90 right now

Whether you’re looking to upgrade to a new high-quality monitor, or simply want to add another display to your home or office setup, the HP 21kd 20.7″ LED Full-HD Certified Refurbished Monitor is an excellent contender to consider in your search.

Known for its innovative and dependable products, HP brings you a monitor that packs a punch. The full HD display, boasting a crisp and sharp resolution, allows you to see images and videos through an improved lens. Housing a widescreen display of 20.7″ and a crisp resolution of 1920×1080, a premium viewing experience is encountered with remarkable brightness, contrast, and clarity. Not only will the content be sharp and pixel perfect, but it will also possess far more vivid hues than the average monitor. With 6,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, and 5ms response time, the display quality is a dream for viewing any type of content for work or leisure.

With its delightfully sleek and slim construction, you’ll be saving power by opting for an LED backlight monitor; You’ll also be saving precious time in switching the monitor on and off in comparison to other devices, such as CCFL panel displays. With activated anti-glare properties and the flexibility of tilting from -5 to 20 degrees, this model brings various versatile viewing options for keeping you comfortable during prolonged usage throughout the day. Compatible with DVI and VGA inputs, it can easily be connected with mostly any laptop or desktop, and with VESA wall mounting capabilities, you’ll have additional installation options available.

Usually priced at $100, the HP 21kd 20.7″ LED Full-HD Monitor (Certified Refurbished) can be yours for only $89.99. Upgrade your viewing experience and add this monitor to your space today.

