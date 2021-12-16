This $280 portable power station is down to just $150 in this limited-time offer

If power outages are a common experience in your neighborhood, a backup generator is extremely vital. Or maybe you like hosting backyard gatherings and busting out the old extension cord. Whatever your case may be, portable power stations are a great solution.

If you’re mulling the idea of buying one or gifting one out this holiday season, check out this incredible deal from Joyzis right now. For a limited time, this portable power station is down to just $149.99. No promo code is needed – just click the $130 on-site coupon, and you’re good to go.

So what is it exactly? It’s basically a miniature version of a generator. The good thing with this one is that it doesn’t require any fuel or gas. This portable power station features an 80,000mAh lithium-ion battery. In other words, it’s a big battery that should keep your devices all charged up for days.

This power station can charge everything from your smartphone, drone, tablet, or other electronic devices. And when power is running low, you can recharge the power station using the sun’s power with solar panels. There are multiple charging ports too, meaning you can charge multiple devices simultaneously. Not to mention, there’s a built-in flashlight too.

We highly suggest clicking here to check out all the features on its product page. Not to mention all the positive user reviews Amazon shoppers have published.

If you like the idea of paying $150 for a portable power station that typically costs $280, this deal is screaming your name. It’s an incredible offer, and we highly recommend it. However, this deal expires on December 21, so act fast. Click the button below for more info.

