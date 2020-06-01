This $34 gadget will keep your phone charged up and germ-free

How many times do you reach for your phone throughout the day after touching other surfaces? Cell phones are easily one of the top devices exposed to germs on the daily. With health being our number one priority these days, the SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer is here to help maintain your possessions safe and squeaky clean.

With a powerful UV-C light working full force to kill all bacteria and viruses, this device keeps your phone, earphones, jewelry, keys, and more free from the invisible enemies. The mighty sanitizing light does not use heat and is chemical-free, keeping all your items safe and sound. Compatible with Apple iPhone 11 Pro, X, Xs, 8 Plus, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Samsung Galaxy S10 Note 9, this device will change the way you manage your daily disinfecting routine.

Not only does the SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer disinfect your everyday essentials, but it also serves as a wireless charging station for your phone. With a simple USB port available for charging, you’ll be able to take care of both tasks at the same time. Plus, an aromatherapy function is also included, allowing for a pleasant mind-clearing atmosphere to keep you at peace while at home.

The aromatherapy function works in a separate compartment than that of the charging station, so you won’t have to worry about damaging your phone or possessions. Simply add a few drops of your favorite essential oil or aroma and let the 3-in-1 station do all the work.

While the SaniCharge Phone UV Sanitizer is typically valued at $99.95, you can go germ-free today for only $37.99 – that’s 61% off! Ease your worries about keeping your everyday items disinfected with this powerful 3-in-1 device.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.