This $37 smartphone gimbal uses AI to follow your movements

Are you finding it difficult to always stay in the frame during video calls and online presentations? Do you have to constantly adjust the camera angle so that the image is just right?

If this sounds like you, we highly recommend checking out the Robo 360° rotation smart AI object tracking gimbal. Right now, it’s down to just $37 via StackSocial. It’s usually priced at $129.

Why is this gimbal a must-have? Even if you ignore the low sale price, the device uses advanced artificial intelligence and follows your face wherever you go.

As soon as your face is detected, it automatically shoots pictures or videos. And with an infinite 360° rotation, there’s nowhere to hide.

With one of these gimbals, it’s like having your own personal cameraman following you around and making sure that you will always look your best. You just have to connect your phone, adjust the settings and Robo will do the rest.

Here’s what reviewers have to say about the Robo Smart Tracking Gimbal

Image: KnowTechie

The best thing about it is that the gimbal works with any smartphone, which makes this perfect for things like group calls, meetings, Instagram, TikTok, and more. The possibilities are endless. And at just $37, you’re not gambling much away here. Click the button below for more details.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.