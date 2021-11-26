This 4-1 selfie stick has a built-in tripod and gimbal. Right now it’s down to just $20

If you’re looking to step up your smartphone photography game, then you should really check out this Black Friday deal from Hohem. For a limited time, they’re offering up the iSteady Q for an incredible $20. This device typically sells for $40. Just clip the 50% on-site coupon and you’re good to go.

The iSteady Q is a 4-in-1 selfie stick with a built-in tripod that adds to its versatility. Strapping your smartphone into the iSteady Q, you can use the device as a handheld stabilizer for recording on the go. The telescoping arm lets you extend your phone out so you can get that perfect selfie.

Then, of course, there’s a tripod. You can set the iSteady Q up in landscape mode and use the detachable controller to film scenes remotely. Or use the 360-degree face tracking option for a completely hands-free experience.

The iSteady Q is Hohem’s cheapest entry to the market to date. And at just $20, the case for purchasing one just got a whole lot easier. This promotion is set to expire on November 27. Don’t miss out, this is an incredible deal.

