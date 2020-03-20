Deals
This 4-pack of iPhone Lightning cables is down to just $9
If you went the Apple route, you’d be out $60 for four cables.
If you’re one of the many people who live in Apple’s ecosystem of products, then you probably already know Lightning cables are a necessity. And if you’re looking to stock up on some, this 4-pack will only set you back $8.50 with code OUJOUMOC, courtesy of SPEATE. Yea, that’s unreal. Apple usually sells them at $15 and up.
That’s really good considering you’re getting four of them at that price. If you were to go the official Apple route, you’d be spending well over $60, so yea, do the math.
You have plenty of time to capitalize on this deal because the coupon code expires on March 30th. But, supplies could sell out well before that, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. And don’t forget to enter code OUJOUMOC to get the discount. For more info, click the button below.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Corsair’s Void Pro wireless gaming headset is just $55 right now at Best Buy
- Score these TaoTronics noise-canceling headphones for just $25
- Throw this portable jump starter in your car’s trunk for just $65 [Exclusive]
- These JBL Bluetooth headphones are down to just $18 right now (usually $60)
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.