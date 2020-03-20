Connect with us

This 4-pack of iPhone Lightning cables is down to just $9

If you went the Apple route, you’d be out $60 for four cables.

iphone lightning cables
Image: KnowTechie

If you’re one of the many people who live in Apple’s ecosystem of products, then you probably already know Lightning cables are a necessity. And if you’re looking to stock up on some, this 4-pack will only set you back $8.50 with code OUJOUMOC, courtesy of SPEATE. Yea, that’s unreal. Apple usually sells them at $15 and up.

That’s really good considering you’re getting four of them at that price. If you were to go the official Apple route, you’d be spending well over $60, so yea, do the math.

You have plenty of time to capitalize on this deal because the coupon code expires on March 30th. But, supplies could sell out well before that, so we suggest jumping on this sooner than later. And don’t forget to enter code OUJOUMOC to get the discount. For more info, click the button below.

