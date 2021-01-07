This $40 photography training bundle can show you how to take stunning photos

If you’ve ever considered becoming a photographer but simply don’t know where even to start, this bundle may be for you. Take on a new skill this coming year and learn how to take stunning photographs and edit like a pro with The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography and Editing Bundle —now available at over 90% off.

With 30+ hours of training across 15 courses, you’ll start with the basics and work your way into more specific types of photography. Taught by industry experts, this in-demand bundle will teach you more than a thing or two about photography. Learn composition techniques to help improve your images, fundamental treatments known in the world of photography, how to create a successful workflow for capturing and editing seamless photos, and so much more.

Not only will you learn the essentials, but you will also gain a complete understanding of how you can capture breathtaking images, depending on your end goal. With courses in obtaining the proper exposure and finding the right lighting for travel photography, food photography, studio portraits, and so much more, you’ll understand the specific settings needed to create the beautiful photos you desire.

Dive deep into the fundamentals of editing all the photos you take with Adobe Photoshop and After Effects. Learn how to color-correct like a pro, edit graphics and images, create repeating patterns, and more. With plenty of hands-on projects included, you’ll be able to learn by doing and practice each technique. You’ll also have access to tips and tricks of the trade on how to monetize your images, allowing you to kick off a photography business of your own.

While The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography & Editing Bundle is typically priced at nearly $3,000, you can purchase the bundle today for only $40. With over 400 lessons, it’s undoubtedly a great way to get started on shooting and editing impactful images in 2021 and begin a new creative hobby.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.