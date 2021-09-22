This $79 portable water flosser from Oclean will actually make you want to floss

As technology continues to advance, there are some really cool and really useful products that make their way to consumers. From convenience products, like robot vacuums, to enhanced hygiene items, like electric toothbrushes and water flossers, technology advancements have helped make many day-to-day life tasks more manageable. Today, we’re going to take a look at a product that falls in the latter category.

The Oclean W10 electric water flosser is a brand new product from the mouth hygiene experts over at Oclean. Known for their smart toothbrushes, Oclean has released a new product aimed at some of the less exciting aspects of mouth hygiene.

The Oclean W10 water flosser can be filled with water and used to help get to those hard-to-reach spots in your mouth that are normally reserved for that old-school annoying floss string that we all don’t use as much as we should. With the Oclean W10, you can turn that painful process into a quick and easy one.

Do you really need to floss?

Image: Kevin / Raposo KnowTechie

A water flosser is an optimized oral care addition to your daily routine to deep clean interdental areas along the gum line wherewith insufficient cleaning might cause serious dental disease. And a water flosser is the perfect option to solve the problems.

Principle of water flosser

A water flosser is like a high-pressure water jet that can clean all parts of a car, and the water flosser adopts this principle to clean teeth. And it can also be used to improve the cleaning effect by adding different functions, pressure adjustment, frequency changes, etc.

Benefits of water flosser using

A water flosser delivers a powerful water jet to not only clean the teeth, but also massage the gums with its water flow, which promotes blood circulation in the gums and strengthens the local tissue resistance and also eliminates bad breath caused by poor oral hygiene.

The water flosser is more effective than other devices in treating plaque and gingivitis, and if used daily it can prevent dental disease, and compared to flossing, the water flosser is more teeth and periodontium friendly and causes nearly zero damage to the gums.”

What makes a water flosser so good?

As all of our dentists have been telling us for years, brushing your teeth is just the first step to maintaining clean and healthy teeth. You’ve got to find a way to get in between your teeth to be able to fully clean your teeth. That’s where the W10 water flosser comes in.

With the Oclean W10, you get a pressurized water stream that can be sent out of four different nozzles. The different nozzles can be used in different places in your mouth, so you can get to those hard-to-reach places a little easier.

Water flossing accomplishes the same job as flossing, without any of the potential damage to your gums that could come along. In fact, using a water flosser also massages the gums, which promotes blood flow and can increase gum health.

What makes the Oclean W10 stand out?

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

There are many water flossers out there, but what makes sets the Oclean W10 apart? The easy-to-use, sleek design of the Oclean W10 is the perfect bathroom hygiene companion.

First of all, the Oclean W10 is super easy to use. The flosser has an internal, rechargeable battery that charges to full in just a few hours. It has an easy-to-fill water tank, so you can just pop open the cap and fill it up with water. Pick out a nozzle, and you’re ready to start flossing.

Speaking of nozzles, the Oclean W10 is super versatile, with different options so you can optimize the device for your own mouth cleaning needs. The flosser comes with 4 different-sized nozzles, so you can reach even the hardest-to-reach spots in your grill.

Have sensitive teeth? No worries at all. The Oclean W10 has 5 different spray modes to personalize your own cleaning routine. Whether you’ve got metal braces and are looking for a way to help keep them clean, or your just looking for a more effective way to clean all of that food and gunk out from in between your teeth, the Oclean W10 water flosser has an option for you.

Now’s the time to try out the Oclean W10

Water flossing really seems like the way to go. Let’s be honest, nobody enjoys the old-school flossing process of reeling out some string and trying to find a way to fit your hand in your mouth. Water flossing just seems like a much better option.

As for the Oclean W10, now is a really good time to get your hands on the device. The company is currently running a promotion that will save you 25%. Instead of the original $79.99, you can get the W10 for a cool $59.99.

The company also has an additional promotion if you’re looking to get more than one W10. For $119.99, you can get two Oclean W10 water flossers, as well as an included travel case. Not bad.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.