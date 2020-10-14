This Aukey 10,000mAh USB-C power bank is down to just $15 for Prime Day

If you’re someone who constantly finds themselves living in the battery red zone, do yourself a favor and invest in a battery pack. I mean, Christ, it’s 2020. So if you’re looking to finally make the jump to one, Amazon has this Aukey 10,000mAh USB-C charger down to just $15 for Prime Day. You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to see the special price though.

10,000mAh is a decent amount of battery capacity. You can charge your smartphone a couple of times to 100% before having to charge the battery again. And on top of that, you get a quick charge output, a slim and sleek design, and it’s capable of charging multiple devices at the same time. Again, you get this all for just $15.

We wouldn’t hesitate to jump on this as supplies may run out quickly. The obvious kicker here is that you have to be an Amazon Prime member to score this deal. If you’re not a member, sign up for their free 30-day trial here and take advantage of this deal.

