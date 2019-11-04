This automatic self-sealing trash bin changes the trash bag for you and it’s only $105 right now

Trash sucks. I know it. You know it. We all know it. Anyone who’s had the privilege of having trash juice smeared all over their hands knows what I’m talking about.

Thankfully, a little company called TowNew knows this, and they’re introducing an innovate solution to the mix –a trash can that automatically seals and changes the trash bag for you. Wild, right? It sure is, and right now, it’s marked down to just $105.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Townew is engineered to seal and change the trash bag for you – so you don’t have to. All you have to do is hold the touch button, and grab the trash bag once the sealing is complete. Once you’ve removed the sealed bag, the lid will close and automatically pull a new trash bag in place.

We reviewed the TowNew trash can a few months ago and we absolutely loved it. We’re sure you will too. Read our full review here.

If you’re someone who hates trash duties, this thing is calling your name. Seriously, this thing is a Godsend and it’s probably one of the coolest gadgets we’ve recently tested. And at just $105, you’re getting this at a serious discount. Not to mention, this would make a great holiday gift.

More Deals:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.