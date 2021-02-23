This award-winning Asus router is down to just $30 right now (typically $119)

Have you been seeking an upgrade for your wireless router? With more time spent at home, our online networks have become crucial to getting things done. This refurbished ASUS RT-N65R Dual-Band Wireless N750 Gigabit Router could be your next best purchase for keeping your productivity and Wi-Fi connection top-notch. Right now, it’s 75% off!

Whether you require a high-quality network connection for work or for leisure, this award-winner is a great decision. Boasting a powerful dual SoC architecture with 2.4GHz and 5GHz transmissions, you can run all your powerful appliances with ease.

Enhancing file sharing and connectivity to devices, its Twin Superspeed USB 3.0 Ports will allow for connectivity to various devices, all while keeping each program running seamlessly. With its WAN and LAN throughput at over 900Mbps, RT-N65R brings forth astonishing Gigabit internet performance.

Boasting Firewall and access control, you won’t have to worry about security issues, parental control setups, or your privacy being violated. Compatible with Windows®, Mac OS, and Linux OS systems, the router will work right out of the package with no other software required for its installation.

Other features include high-powered amplification and beam packaging for better coverage in any direction, smart and easy mobile application through the ASUS AiCloud, an ultra strengthened connection to wireless devices with ASUS AiRadar, and so much more! You’ll have the complete package to amplify your networks from home.

Usually priced at $119, you can enjoy premium networking without the huge price tag and without contributing to the landfill, thanks to this deal on a refurbished ASUS RT-N65R Dual-Band Wireless N750 Gigabit Router at just $29.99—that’s 75% off. Hurry, this low-price is available for a limited time only.

