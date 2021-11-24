This Black Friday deal deeply discounts these shipping label printers

If you run a business and ship a lot of stuff, then a shipping label printer is a necessity. Sure, you can always go the old-fashioned route by printing a label on a regular sheet of paper and tape it to the box. But let’s be honest, that’s extremely time-consuming and adds an extra step to the whole process.

Do yourself a favor, invest in a thermal label printer. And if you need a suggestion, this one from IDPRT is down to just $96 with promo code iDPRTSP410, along with clipping on the $30 on-site coupon. This printer typically sells for $140. This coupon code is set to expire on December 5.

If you need a more budget-minded option, this iDPRT SP420 thermal shipping label printer is down to just $82 with promo code ZD3CDL52, along with clipping the $40 on-site coupon. This printer usually sells for $136. This promo code expires on November 28.

If you’re looking to jump on any of these, do it sooner than later as some of these promo codes are set to expire soon. If you’re someone who ships out a lot of stuff, do yourself a favor and click on any of these products to learn more.

Are you looking for more Black Friday deals? Well, you’re in luck. We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals on our Black Friday Deals page here, so be sure to bookmark it as we’ll be adding new deals as they are being announced.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.